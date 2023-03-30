The Lake Area Improvement Corporation is kicking off the 2023 Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program and taking applications starting on Saturday.
The program offers assistance to property and business owners in the downtown target area to make exterior improvements that reflect typical downtown character. The goal is to improve the visual appearance and aesthetics of Madison’s downtown core.
There is a $5,000 match per building until available dollars are committed.
Because this is an expansion of the Downtown Master Plan, the focus of the program will be the downtown core. This focus area would include businesses in the immediate downtown area, generally bordered on the east and west by Van Eps and Harth avenues, and on the north and south by N. 2nd St. and S. 2nd St. Matching funds awarded will be subject to the number of applications received, the scope of the project and approved by the facade committee.
Funds may be used for facade materials and construction, windows and doors, awnings, signage, lighting and landscaping.
Application and plan approval by the downtown grant committee is required. Approved grant funds will be awarded upon satisfactory completion of the project.
The applicant must have ownership interest in the property or have approval from the property owner to qualify. Work must be completed no more than 60 days prior to application and within 180 days of approval.
The applicant must submit all invoices upon completion of the project to request reimbursement. The applicant must also submit proof that the matching contribution has been paid before grant funds are issued.
Upon completion of the work and submission of invoices, a reimbursement check will be issued within 14 days.
Checks can be made payable directly to the business/building owner.