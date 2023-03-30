Facade grants

DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES and building owners have the opportunity to receive assistance to improve the appearance of their buildings with a grant program through the Lake Area Improvement Corporation.

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation is kicking off the 2023 Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program and taking applications starting on Saturday.

The program offers assistance to property and business owners in the downtown target area to make exterior improvements that reflect typical downtown character. The goal is to improve the visual appearance and aesthetics of Madison’s downtown core.