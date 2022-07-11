James Bame, who turned 16 on Monday, followed the rules. He didn’t pick up a tool or task on Friday when a group of Rotarians joined scouts from BSA Troop 5 to put in a GaGa pit at Lake Herman State Park, the first to be installed at any state park in South Dakota.
Bame was, after all, tasked with the responsibility of demonstrating his leadership skills through planning the project, raising funds for it and supervising installation. That’s the purpose of an Eagle Scout Service Project.
However, those guidelines did not prevent him from being among the first to climb into the pit and play GaGa ball, a game that involves eliminating other players in an octagonal pit by hitting them with a soft ball. The game is popular at church and scout camps, according to Bame.
“We figured it would be a popular thing to add to the state park,” he said about his decision to tackle this service project.
Bame, who will be a sophomore when classes start, is committed to scouting. Not only did he complete seven of his badges online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is also a counselor at the Lewis and Clark Scout Camp near Yankton for the second year in a row.
“I teach the archaeology and geology merit badge,” Bame said. He’s also the merit badge counselor.
“You must act like you know everything,” he said about teaching archaeology and geology. His goal in doing so is to make the material interesting by using games and walks as teaching tools.
Bame chose to be a counselor after attending the camp. However, his teaching experiences are not limited to scouting. As a member of the Teen Board at the Madison Public Library, Bame teaches 3-D printing there.
To raise money for the GaGa pit, Bame made a presentation to the Madison Rotary Club. He asked for a contribution and received a commitment that covered the full cost, according to Rotarian Nancy Moose.
“This was something that a bunch of kids could do at the same time,” she said, indicating the appeal.
The Rotary seeks to help teens and young adults develop leadership skills and learn the value of service, according to the organization’s website, making the proposed project a good match for organizational priorities.
Initially, the local chapter was unable to get a grant through the district, so members raised funds to cover the cost, which was approximately $3,000. Later, the district announced additional funds were available and the local chapter received a grant to cover half of the cost. Moose said Rotarians are hoping to install a second GaGa pit in a city park.
On Friday, a number of them helped to construct the pit, drilling holes and carrying the eight-foot 2x10s to the site where they were bolted to the corner pieces. Within a couple of hours after the project was started, a game was in play.
At that point, Bame was able to do more than simply stand by, answer questions and provide guidance. He found supervising the project to be a challenge, because his role was different than that to which he was accustomed.
“It’s fun to be a boss, but it’s hard because you have to watch and can’t do anything,” he said.
On Friday, the full Bame family was on site. While James supervised the project, his younger brother Jacob was documenting the progress with his camera.
“He’s working on a photography merit badge,” explained Jennifer Bame, the boys’ mother and the troop’s merit badge counselor.
John Bame is the troop’s scoutmaster. He is also the district park manager. He was pleased to see the GaGa pit installed.
“They’re really popular,” he stated.
Over the past five years, eight Eagle Scout projects have been completed at Lake Herman State Park. John Bame believes this is true because Troop 5 has an unusually high number of members who “Eagle out.” As a result, they are always looking for projects to complete in the area.
“It doesn’t hurt that I’m active in the group,” he added with a wry grin.
He is immensely proud of his son. James has not only attended National Youth Leadership Training but also been inducted into the Order of the Arrow, an honor society which recognizes those who exemplify the Scout Oath in their daily lives and are an example to others.
“He really enjoys scouting,” John said about James. “He really portrays the scouting ideals.”