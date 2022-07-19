Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Matthew Weiss, the architect for the new Heritage Senior Living facility on S.W. 10th Street, learned an important lesson on Tuesday morning: Talk to the right government official when designing a facility.

HME Management, LLC of Brookings has been working with Gary Zay, building official and code enforcement officer for the city of Madison, in developing plans for the new facility. Unfortunately, Zay has no authority to approve highway approaches.