Matthew Weiss, the architect for the new Heritage Senior Living facility on S.W. 10th Street, learned an important lesson on Tuesday morning: Talk to the right government official when designing a facility.
HME Management, LLC of Brookings has been working with Gary Zay, building official and code enforcement officer for the city of Madison, in developing plans for the new facility. Unfortunately, Zay has no authority to approve highway approaches.
The city did annex the area where construction will take place. However, the city has not accepted responsibility for the SD-34 bypass, which remains a county road. The developers were not informed of this.
“We were under the impression that the approach authority was who we were dealing with,” project manager Jay de Blonk told Lake County commissioners on Tuesday. “We were told this was just cursory.”
He entered the discussion after Weiss presented the initial arguments in an appeal to the county commissioners’ decision to deny the highway access permit for two approaches previously submitted.
“Unfortunately, you were misinformed from the get-go,” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed. He stated S.W. 10th Street is a county road, and city officials should not have given the impression they could make decisions regarding it.
County Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann pointed out the developers did not even approach the county prior to submitting the permit application, and that was submitted after dirt work had begun.
“This came about because some of the bike trail was torn up. That’s how we found out,” she said.
In making his arguments, Weiss relied heavily on his work with the city in planning the facility.
“The city of Madison’s position on this is that they want two entrances,” Weiss told county commissioners. No one from the city was present to support his assertion.
The new information packet submitted with the appeal did not adjust the plans for a single approach, beyond removing the approaches which had been originally planned and inserting one in the location County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson recommended. Parking which could have been relocated was left to imply a single approach would create a safety hazard.
Weiss argued the design originally submitted was “inherently safe” and stated two approaches would improve traffic flow entering and exiting the parking lot. He emphasized that he had worked with the city and Madison Regional Health System to develop the design for access and egress.
“Madison Regional Health System is a proponent, specifically for water retention,” he said. Weiss also indicated Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert preferred two approaches.
“Randy said it would be beneficial for other emergency responders, too,” Weiss reported.
He did not feel it was appropriate to line up an approach with the existing approach used both for field access and to access the Bethel Lutheran Home units along S.W. 10th Street.
“It’s our understanding that Bethel will continue to move to the west and with their development, that agricultural approach would be abandoned,” Weiss indicated.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke questioned that assumption, saying approaches are rarely abandoned.
After entering the discussion, de Blonk said the design as submitted “just makes the most sense” and noted “the design was based on safety to begin with.”
“The fact is a property of this size needs two entrances,” he stated.
After listening to the arguments presented, Jerry Svennes, development project manager with HME Management, LLC, said no disrespect had been intended in developing the site without consulting the county. He said they had trusted the city and apologized for putting county commissioners in a difficult position.
“I would ask that you do what you think is right in moving forward,” Svennes said.
Commissioners made several suggestions which Weiss rejected. In exasperation, he asked, “What will you recognize as an authority?”
Commissioners talked over one another in answering, but at least one indicated Nelson.
“State law generally allows for one approach,” Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, said when others stopped talking.
Weiss continued to argue in favor of his original design, focusing on the need for the fire department to have two approaches. He finally ceased promoting his vision when Commissioner Aaron Johnson said that his decision would be based on the fact he was a county commissioner.
The Lake County Commission approved a permit for a single approach for the new facility.