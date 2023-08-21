You may not be able to go home again – return to places beloved in earlier life and find them unchanged – but that doesn’t mean you should just throw up your hands and walk away.
At least, that’s what Laura Palmer decided in 2008 when she returned to Madison.
“It was just before Jamboree and I had just lost my husband in April,” she recalled.
A friend had helped her to move from Pennsylvania and they decided to visit Prairie Village. It wasn’t the experience she recalled from earlier in life.
“You could walk in and there was no one there,” Palmer said.
She recalled visiting when buildings were peopled with volunteers who helped visitors understand what pioneer life would have been like. She was appalled.
“You can complain or be part of the solution,” she said, and Palmer decided to part of the solution. She chose to become the proprietress of the Old Madison Hotel during the Jamboree.
“At that time in history, there were not a lot of honorable professions for a widow,” Palmer indicated. One available option was to run a boarding house or a hotel.
She opted for that role for personal reasons. One piece of furniture on display is a Mission style display table that holds a cast iron bed frame which her family donated.
“We chose Prairie Village because we thought more people could appreciate it,” Palmer said. “This is an example of the convertible furniture movement.”
She explained that in the era when it was built, a middle class had more disposable income and started to travel. However, when they visited friends or relatives, they expected to stay for several days.
“The least-used room in the home would be turned into the guest room,” she said.
However, because the family would use that room when no guests were visiting, they didn’t want the bed to look like a bed.
During the Jamboree, she demonstrates to visitors how the bed is converted from a decorative table into a bed several times each day. In doing this, she feels as though she is carrying on the legacy of a 104-year-old aunt who is a retired school teacher.
“Informing people about the hotel is a form of education. It’s a way of getting kids excited about history,” Palmer said.
She is also sharing her personal passion for history – and, she admits, filling a void that existed in her life after she lost her husband.
“My husband was the center of my life,” Palmer said.
He was a submarine sailor when they married, and they shared more than 30 years together.
During much of their married life, they lived on the East Coast, where she worked in a variety of customer service positions. In returning to South Dakota a widow, she realized she needed a passion to which she could give her heart.
That has become Prairie Village. In addition to being the Widow Palmer at the hotel during the Jamboree, she is an active member of the PVH&M Railroad committee.
“I can tell you the whole history of the chapel cars,” she said. “The first chapel cars were Russian Orthodox in Russia.”
The Chapel Car Emmanuel, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is one of the village’s treasures, but getting it into that condition involved more than cosmetic restoration.
“We got it from a salvage yard. They had actually cut a whole in the side,” Palmer said.
More recently, she has been involved in helping to refurbish the village’s passenger cars so that visitors have a more authentic experience when riding the train. However, her efforts have not been limited to that. She helped to raise funds for the carousel restoration and assists in preparing the grounds for opening.
“I have done everything from scrub toilets to clean the shower house. I just look at what needs to be done,” Palmer said.
In doing these things, she believes that she is helping to preserve history and creating a place where another generation can learn about pioneer life.
The Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree begins this Thursday and runs through Sunday west of Madison.