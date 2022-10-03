Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/02/22 00:09 CFS22-06427 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/02/22 00:09 CFS22-06428 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/02/22 01:14 CFS22-06429 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS S UNION AVE MADISON
10/02/22 02:41 CFS22-06430 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/02/22 02:55 CFS22-06431 Animal Found Information/Administrative N EGAN AVE MADISON
10/02/22 03:10 CFS22-06432 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD
10/02/22 04:20 CFS22-06433 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SE 3RD ST MADISON
10/02/22 04:33 CFS22-06434 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON
10/02/22 06:03 CFS22-06435 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON
10/02/22 08:26 CFS22-06436 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/02/22 08:49 CFS22-06437 Victim Notification Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/02/22 11:19 CFS22-06438 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.936783, -96.98788
10/02/22 11:40 CFS22-06439 Burglary Report Taken LCSO BAY RD MADISON
10/02/22 12:20 CFS22-06440 Suspicious Activity Information/Administrative S MILWAUKEE AVE WENTWORTH
10/02/22 12:22 CFS22-06441 Vandalism Report Taken MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/02/22 13:47 CFS22-06442 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone LENOLA HTS WENTWORTH
10/02/22 13:50 CFS22-06443 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
10/02/22 15:15 CFS22-06445 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.158108, -96.95046
10/02/22 15:29 CFS22-06446 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S GRANT AVE MADISON
10/02/22 17:08 CFS22-06447 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/02/22 19:25 CFS22-06448 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 81 MADISON
10/02/22 19:27 CFS22-06449 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/02/22 19:58 CFS22-06450 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
10/02/22 20:42 CFS22-06451 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON
10/02/22 21:15 CFS22-06452 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009052, -97.12598
Total Records: 25
