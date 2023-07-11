Elementary Library New Carpet.jpg

JANEL GUSE, the Madison Elementary School principal, poses in the school library, which got new carpet and a new paint job this summer. Other updates to the school are nearing completion.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

An update to the Madison Elementary School is “nearing completion,” Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced at Monday night’s Madison School Board meeting.

Students and teachers can expect a new look for the school once they return for open houses, in-services and the first day of school. The district open house will be Aug. 17-18 with school beginning Aug. 22. MES Principal Janel Guse said in an interview that it is the first major update to the building since it was constructed in 2006.