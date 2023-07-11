An update to the Madison Elementary School is “nearing completion,” Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced at Monday night’s Madison School Board meeting.
Students and teachers can expect a new look for the school once they return for open houses, in-services and the first day of school. The district open house will be Aug. 17-18 with school beginning Aug. 22. MES Principal Janel Guse said in an interview that it is the first major update to the building since it was constructed in 2006.
The renovation involved repainting many classrooms and hallways and installing new carpets.
Guse said most of the carpet and painting work is done, though the floors still need to be waxed. The cleanup and waxing will be done when open house time comes around, she said.
The MES library saw one of the biggest changes, with new, brightly-colored carpet getting installed and the formerly-white pillars being repainted Bulldog crimson.
Guse said she also hopes a large road construction project on N.W. 9th Street, which leads to the school, will be complete by the time the school year begins.
At the Madison School Board’s July meeting, board members also learned three teachers’ aides, or paraprofessionals, from the Madison Central School District were accepted into the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway program. The program’s pilot year begins this fall.
Jorgenson said 90 qualified teachers’ aides from across South Dakota were accepted into the program, and they will be able to attend online and evening classes at Northern State University or Dakota State University to earn their teaching certification.
As part of the program, the teachers’ aides must remain in their positions and student-teach in their home district at the end of the two-year certification program. Local school districts will pay for part of the certification.
“It’s a really good deal for them, and it’s good for us,” Jorgenson said.
Jorgenson also announced the district was only missing one teacher — a high school science teacher — and that an assistant director of maintenance and part-time bus driver positions were open.
At the meeting, current board member Rich Avery was appointed to an open school board position.
The next school board meeting will be Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Madison High School.
In other business:
— Lori Schultz and Steve Nelson were re-elected as the school board president and vice president, respectively.
— The second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at MHS was designated the regular school board meeting time for the 2023-24 school year.
— An unchanged busing proposal was approved with the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland and Chester school districts. Though Oldham-Ramona and Rutland consolidated this month, the bus routes will remain the same.
— The district’s treasurer, standing committees and surplus property appraisers were appointed.
— Official legal counsel, bank depositories, bonded employees and newspaper were designated.
— Two resignations were accepted, and requests to hire a new assistant marching band director, middle school girls’ basketball coach, assistant varsity/freshman football coach, head girls’ tennis coach and summer custodian were approved.
— Five open enrollment applications were approved.
— Discussion on an audit agreement was moved to the August meeting.
— The board voted for MHS Principal Adam Shaw for Division III representative and Ryan Rollinger of Harrisburg High School for the Division I representative for the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s runoff election.