The Dakota State University women’s basketball team partnered with Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) in a fund-raising event to raise funds for local preschools.
The team hosted a Bingo game at two DSU volleyball games and was able to raise more than $900 for preschools in the area to use toward classroom supplies.
“The community does so much for our team, so we wanted to find a way to give that support back,” said DSU women’s basketball player and IAUW intern Jessi Giles. “IAUW came up with the idea to help local preschools, and I thought this would be a perfect opportunity for the basketball team to help out.”
IAUW is a non-profit organization that coordinates financial and volunteer resources for other non-profit agencies in Miner, Lake and Moody counties. As an intern, Giles was able to connect IAUW with the basketball program to set up and coordinate the fund-raiser.
The fund-raising event was held on Oct. 7-8 at the DSU Fieldhouse during the home volleyball games. Those in attendance at the game were able to purchase Bingo cards from the team and play along throughout the match.
There were two winners each night who took home $25 gift cards by Casey’s in Madison.
The funds raised were also matched by FirstLine Funding Group (FFG) in Madison, bringing the amount to over $900.
The money raised will be split evenly between the preschools in Madison.
“This donation will go toward funding classroom supplies for our math and literacy centers,” said Beth Himley, teacher for the Trinity Lutheran Preschool.
“It means so much that IAUW and the women’s basketball team thought of the preschools to donate to,” she added.