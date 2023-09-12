Caminando Juntos

An Hispanic immigrant receives his Level One English certification at Caminando Juntos, a Sioux Falls-based ministry sponsored by the Aberdeen Presentation Sisters.

 Caminando Juntos

South Dakota’s Hispanic population more than doubled over the past 12 years and now helps keep many small towns vibrant, a trend seen in other rural areas of the U.S., according to census data and experts.

There were an estimated 44,581 Latinos living in South Dakota as of 2022, or nearly 5% of the state population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Piñatas

Piñatas and other party items are displayed at the Piñatas La Mexicana store in Huron. The business was started by Diana Vianey Pineda, a 30-year-old native of Guerrero, Mexico, who came to South Dakota in 2015 to work at the Dakota Provisions meat processing plant.