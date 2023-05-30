Lake County Commission members said they wouldn’t take any action on pipeline ordinances or regulations at a joint meeting with the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Though any pipeline ordinances would not list specific companies, Summit Carbon Solutions is the only company currently planning a carbon dioxide pipeline which would cross Lake County.
Summit Carbon has partnered with ethanol plants across five Midwestern states to capture carbon dioxide emissions. These emissions will be transferred via a pipeline to an underground storage site in North Dakota. Dakota Ethanol near Wentworth is one of Summit Carbon’s partner plants, and the company has signed agreements with some Lake County landowners for the pipeline to travel through their land. But, the company has also filed eminent domain lawsuits against several landowners who have not signed agreements. Summit Carbon will have a hearing with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission in September.
The Lake County joint meeting began late, as the Planning Commission didn’t have a quorum of members until an hour and a half into the meeting. The Lake County Commission started the meeting several minutes past the scheduled 9 a.m. start time, with Aaron Johnson, head of the Planning Commission, acting as an ex-officio representing the perspective of the Planning Commission.
The County Commission unanimously axed an agenda item to discuss pipeline ordinances and regulations at the beginning of the meeting, despite protest from Johnson.
“Out of respect for you [Johnson] and the people in the audience at this time, the County Commission does not want to move forward with any ordinance and regulations because there’s too many unanswered questions for all of us,” said County Commissioner Deb Reinicke.
When additional Planning Commission members entered the meeting via Zoom after a short recess later in the meeting, they voted to keep the item on the Planning Commission’s agenda. This led to the two bodies having separate agendas even though it was a joint meeting. Despite this split, the County Commission did participate in the later discussion about pipeline ordinances.
Johnson presented two ordinances to the County Commission, one from Moody County and the other from Brown County. He recommended the Lake County Commission consider similar ordinances to require specific setbacks for carbon dioxide pipelines.
Commissioners Reinicke, Kelli Wollmann and Dennis Slaughter said they did not want to put ordinances in place due to legal counsel they had received, though they did not state what legal advice they had been given. Wollmann also said the federal government is in charge of developing and enforcing safety regulations for pipelines.
“I’ve had time to think about it, and I feel we’re not in the business of regulating pipelines,” Wollmann said. “I don’t feel that we, as a commission, have the resources, have the knowledgeability, anything under the sun there, to regulate pipelines.”
Johnson and Planning Commissioner Dan Hansen said it was important to look at and discuss potential ordinances due to safety concerns from county residents.
“I just think if we don’t at least look at the public protection, I think we’d be doing a terrible disservice to the people who are going to be affected by this pipeline,” Hansen said.
Wollmann also said Johnson was failing to be objective. Johnson has stated his opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions publicly and has talked frequently about safety concerns regarding carbon dioxide pipelines at previous County Commission meetings. Wollmann also said decisions regarding routing are in the hands of the state Public Utilities Commission and individual landowners who sign easement agreements with the company.
“Where I’m trying to go with this is provide the most protection possible,” Johnson said.
Reinicke said Johnson’s statement implied the County Commission did not want to protect residents and that this implication “hurt my feelings very much.” Commissioner Corey Johnke said Johnson had been “very unfair.”
Johnson apologized and said he had an “enormous amount of respect” for the commissioners and he hadn’t meant his comment in that way.
The Lake County Commission unanimously voted to postpone any future discussion of pipeline ordinances or regulations.
The community comment period which followed saw four Lake County landowners speak in opposition to the pipeline. Linda Rippentrop, Rita Brown, Lori Basler and Betty Strom shared numerous concerns, including safety, landowner rights, decreased property values and more.
“The zoning ordinance that you’re pushing down the road has far greater consequences than any of the many ordinances you discussed this morning, and I know you were doing your due diligence on those,” Rippentrop said. “I’m asking for you to do your due diligence on this as well.”
In other business, the commissions discussed a comprehensive zoning ordinance, though they took no official action on it, and possible structures for the county and planning commissions.