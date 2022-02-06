Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/05/22 08:25 CFS22-00687 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/05/22 08:50 CFS22-00688 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

02/05/22 09:36 CFS22-00689 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

02/05/22 10:09 CFS22-00690 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 465TH AVE & 241ST ST CHESTER

02/05/22 11:19 CFS22-00691 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO TERRITORIAL RD

02/05/22 12:57 CFS22-00692 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON

02/05/22 12:59 CFS22-00693 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

02/05/22 13:56 CFS22-00694 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST

02/05/22 15:10 CFS22-00695 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

02/05/22 15:35 CFS22-00696 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

02/05/22 17:31 CFS22-00697 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.137423, -97.172956

02/05/22 20:04 CFS22-00698 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO MADISON

02/05/22 20:42 CFS22-00700 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST BY GOTH

02/05/22 21:15 CFS22-00701 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

02/05/22 23:09 CFS22-00702 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.009525, -97.120323

Total Records: 15