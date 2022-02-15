Purchase Access

A joint Madison City Commission/Planning Commission meeting will be held on Thursday at noon in the commission room at City Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the 2022 Land Use Comprehensive Plan with Luke Muller of First District Association of Local Governments.

Interested persons may attend the meeting in person or join via Zoom.