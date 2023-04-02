Animation Show of Shows.jpg

THE AUDIENCE for the Animation Show of Shows, hosted at Dakota State University on Thursday, watches the short animated film "The Green Bird." The Animation Show of Shows travels across the country, exposing people nationwide to a variety of short animated films from across the globe.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Animation Show of Shows returned to Dakota State University on Thursday after a COVID-19 hiatus, bringing with it a question and answer session with an Academy Award-nominated director, Andrew Chesworth.

The program, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, brings a series of short animated films from across the globe to American cinemas and universities, like DSU, which hosted its first Show of Shows in 2018. This year, it showcased 15 shorts from six countries.