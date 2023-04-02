THE AUDIENCE for the Animation Show of Shows, hosted at Dakota State University on Thursday, watches the short animated film "The Green Bird." The Animation Show of Shows travels across the country, exposing people nationwide to a variety of short animated films from across the globe.
The Animation Show of Shows returned to Dakota State University on Thursday after a COVID-19 hiatus, bringing with it a question and answer session with an Academy Award-nominated director, Andrew Chesworth.
The program, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, brings a series of short animated films from across the globe to American cinemas and universities, like DSU, which hosted its first Show of Shows in 2018. This year, it showcased 15 shorts from six countries.
Ron Diamond, the event’s producer and the films’ curator, gave opening remarks, and Chesworth, who co-directed the Academy Award-nominated short film “One Small Step,” ended the event with a question and answer session.
“The idea is really to inspire people with works you probably haven’t seen before and afford you the opportunity to meet more and more filmmakers,” Diamond said.
Other than “One Small Step,” the event showcased the films “The Green Bird,” “Grand Canons,” “Barry,” “Super Girl,” “Love Me, Fear Me,” “Business Meeting,” “Flower Found!,” “Bullets,” “A Table Game,” “Carlotta’s Face,” “Age of Sail,” “Polaris,” “My Moon” and “Weekends.”
Many of these films are available on YouTube, Vimeo or other platforms for free from the films’ creators.
Wendy Romero, an associate professor of arts and design, helped get the event set up at DSU this year. She said it’s a great way for students to learn about the industry from professionals and experience short films they might have never seen before.
“I know for sure the students felt really excited to talk to people within the industry,” Romero said. “It always feels good to get an industry professional to confirm what you are saying to the students, and I think that was impressed upon the students.”
The Q&A focused on breaking into and working in the industry, working on large-scale projects like an animated short film and different animation processes.
Cameron Gerobac, a senior majoring in digital animation, came to the event to see professional animation work and attend the Q&A.
“I think, community-wise, it’s just nice to get everybody together, get them into these kinds of scenarios and just learn what’s happening, what’s the industry like,” Gerobac said. “Sometimes you can be in a bubble, and it’s nice to go outside that bubble.”
The event was open to community members, students, faculty and prospective students. Several DSU academic programs, including production animation and sound design, tabled at the event to provide more information to current and future students.
“I think it showcases what is possible after majoring in these specific areas. Obviously, animation is a big thing these days,” said Kayla Nunnery, an instructor and director of music at DSU. “It’s a fun way to showcase what we can do without just talking at people.”