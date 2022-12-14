Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/13/22 05:15 CFS22-07960 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON12/13/22 05:38 CFS22-07961 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA12/13/22 05:57 CFS22-07962 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled By Contact MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON12/13/22 09:16 CFS22-07963 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON12/13/22 09:50 CFS22-07964 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON12/13/22 14:11 CFS22-07965 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.1203212/13/22 16:24 CFS22-07967 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 81 RAMONA12/13/22 17:35 CFS22-07968 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON12/13/22 18:30 CFS22-07969 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON12/13/22 18:56 CFS22-07970 Medical Patient Transported EMS S LIBERTY AVE MADISON12/13/22 20:10 CFS22-07971 911 Hang Up Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON12/13/22 21:30 CFS22-07972 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON12/13/22 22:12 CFS22-07973 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 7TH ST MADISON12/13/22 22:58 CFS22-07974 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON12/13/22 23:13 CFS22-07975 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.00534, -97.12467Total Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Tigers will rely on size, veteran leadership this season Sheriff's Office warns of tough road conditions Madison School Board prepares for Christmas break Prep Boys Basketball: Jensen scores 28 for Bulldogs Tigers host Pat Ruml Invitational Law Enforcement Blotter Troop 5 Boy Scouts gain three new Eagles Prep Sports Roundup: Raiders improve to 2-0 Editorial: Smaller communities can get infrastructure help More slide-ins occur in Lake County as roads remain slick Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form