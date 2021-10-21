Van Buskirk Companies, a full-service real estate company in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, announced their newest neighborhood development at Lake Madison in a press release this week.
Located on the eastern shores of the lake, Zimmermann Landing will be a recreation-focused gated community that provides vacation home living with lakeside and lakeview lots. Planned items for the neighborhood include a professionally managed communal dock, walking paths throughout, paved roads, frisbee golf course, private community beach area, ball courts and more to create a full recreational experience, the release says.
“The landowners really wanted to offer something new and exciting to the area, and we’ve been able to work in several acres of the land that will be reserved as park area for Zimmermann Landing residents,” said Steve Van Buskirk, land development president at Van Buskirk Companies. “The great thing is not only do the park areas offer value to the residents, but it will also purposefully add native grasses and plants to enhance clean water efforts of the lake.”
Lakeview lots will be elevated significantly higher than the lakeside lots, and protective covenants will keep lakeside rooflines low so that lakeview homes will enjoy four-mile views of the lake. These lots will also have a boat slip on the communal dock that will be maintained by the HOA, according to the press release.
“We’re excited to offer another option of lake living without the resident needing to worry about taking their dock in and out and maintaining the shoreline; that will all be handled for them. It truly is why we consider the lakeview option ideal for those who want all the recreation and views but with minimal maintenance on their part,” said Van Buskirk.
Zimmermann Landing is located less than two miles from area dining options and is directly north of The Lakes Golf Course. “You really couldn’t ask for a better location on the lake,” said Van Buskirk.
Lake County has approved the plans and Game, Fish and Parks granted Zimmermann Landing the dock permit. Currently, the dirt is being graded for phase one. The first phase of lots will be up for online auction Dec. 16 and buildable in the spring.