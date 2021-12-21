Parking restrictions in Madison that had been lifted this summer due to city road construction projects are now back in place, but the city won’t issue citations to homeowners dealing with snow on closed sidewalks.
On Monday night, Mayor Marshall Dennert, reading from a letter from Police Chief Justin Meyer, explained that parking restrictions were lifted this summer between Lincoln and Prairie Avenues and 3rd to 9th Streets due to construction. Construction is done for the year, so parking restrictions will resume immediately, and ticketing begins Wednesday.
“We just held off (on the) restrictions because residents couldn’t get to their homes, and we had them park on the side street. Now we’re letting everybody know that they (the restrictions) are going back in,” said Dennert.
During the construction season, there were also several areas where sidewalks weren’t replaced.
Dennert said that the contractor was asked to place signs on both ends of the incomplete parts of the sidewalks, indicating that the sidewalk was closed.
Dennert said that the city has already received calls from homeowners concerned about the city’s snow removal policy when their sidewalks are closed.
“We’re letting everyone know that the city would like them to try and keep those areas clean, but if that should not happen, a citation will not be issued as long as the rest of the sidewalk is kept clean,” said Dennert.