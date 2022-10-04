Larne Neuland is reinventing herself – for at least the second time in her life.
The intensely private, 80-year-old South African woman is seeking to establish herself in the States as a self-help guru.
Having written a book in the 1990s which has sold about 50,000 copies during the intervening years, she is self-publishing a revision of the book and seeking speaking engagements.
“I don’t think we are taught sufficiently to understand that thoughts have consequences,” she said. This belief grows out of an experience she had earlier in life which she declines to discuss beyond saying she “ended up in a dire situation.” Neuland reports a co-worker chided her, “Whatever you have in your life, you are responsible.”
Although she initially rejected that idea, she eventually changed her mind and made what she believes to be a life-altering decision.
“I’m only going to select thoughts that are positive,” Neuland said, describing her decision. “I’ll only select thoughts that are ingredients of love.”
She called those thoughts “pink thoughts.” She also rejected other thoughts as “grey thoughts.”
“My life changed completely when I changed the quality of my thoughts,” she indicated. This experience led to her book, “How to Win When Life is Unfair.”
Just as she declined to discuss the “dire situation” in which she found herself, she declined to discuss how her life was changed when she chose “pink thoughts.” However, because she believes so passionately that people need to be taught to manage their thoughts, she is seeking to persuade parents and educators to train children using her method.
“A child’s mindset comes from the first seven years,” she said, explaining why she has chosen children as her target audience.
With her book, “Let’s take a peek at our Thoughts,” written for children, Neuland presents what would be called among mental health professionals a “reframing” or “cognitive restructuring” technique. Reframing is used in cognitive behavioral therapy to teach individuals who are engaged in unproductive thought processes to replace them with more productive or balanced thought processes.
Neuland’s book instructs children to distinguish between pink thoughts, which she labels “Loves,” and grey thoughts, which she labels “Grouches,” and to choose Loves. “Loves build joyous and happy lives,” her book states.
“If I had this little book when I was a kid, I wouldn’t have gotten into the mess I was in,” she said.
Neuland said she immigrated to the United States because her son has lived in the country since the 1990s and her daughter had emigrated to Canada. She and her son, who works in Sioux Falls, live in Madison because they found a house they liked on the internet.
