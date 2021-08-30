Dakota State University alum Matt Paulson returned to his alma mater on Saturday to help celebrate the opening of the DSU Entrepreneurial Building and Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center.
With his support, the university is offering training for those who are interested in starting their own businesses. In addition, the Paulson Center houses five office spaces for qualifying students to use to execute their entrepreneurial ideas.
Students will compete for these spaces and must be deemed coachable, dedicated and working to execute their idea, according to Katherine Cota, DSU director of economic development.
In an interview earlier this year, she said her work through the Paulson Center will involve assisting students and faculty members who are working to get their businesses off the ground.
On Saturday, Paulson was one of three speakers. He earned his undergraduate degree in computer science in 2008 and followed that with a master’s degree in information systems a year later. He is the founder of MarketBeat, which was created to make high-quality stock research tools available to investors.
“At the time, existing financial data providers offered incomplete, fragmented and sometimes inaccurate information. In response, we set out to create the most accurate and most comprehensive datasets of analyst recommendations, dividend declarations, earning announcements, insider transactions and other financial data points and began making that data available through our website,” he says on marketbeat.com.
Paulson founded MarketBeat in 2011 and is described in a press release from DSU as a serial entrepreneur. At the opening ceremony, he shared his idea for a regional startup ecosystem along the I-29 corridor from Fargo, N.D., to Omaha, Neb. He also spoke about his desire to assist others with new businesses.
Joni Ekstrum, executive director of South Dakota Biotech, described the nonprofit’s FAST Launch program, which begins with a virtual boot camp later this year. According to the organization’s website, the program is designed to assist South Dakota entrepreneurs and small businesses with beginning and expanding their businesses.
Also on the program was Chad Knutson, one of the founders of SBS CyberSecurity, a Madison-based company that works to protect critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats through innovative risk management solutions, auditing and education. The company was started in 2004 as Secure Banking Solutions to assist financial institutions.
Knutson, also a DSU alum, talked about starting the company with co-founder Jon Waldman. Initially, they worked with banks to solve real problems and to help them do risk assessments and write policies. The company expanded with the development of software, increased their market and added employees. SBS CyberSecurity currently employs 75.
The speakers were followed by an official ribbon-cutting.