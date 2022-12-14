Dr. Anna Ouverson

DR. ANNA OUVERSON poses with her dog Evee, a schnauzer, poodle and dachshund mix. Ouverson said Evee comes everywhere with her and can be seen at Lake Veterinary Clinic nearly every day. Ouverson is retiring at the end of the month.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

In any occupation, a steadfast passion for the work involved is essential for longstanding success. This is the formula that has carried Dr. Anna Ouverson through a veterinary career that has lasted almost 50 years.

“I love my job,” she said. “I’ve never had to work a day in my life.”