DR. ANNA OUVERSON poses with her dog Evee, a schnauzer, poodle and dachshund mix. Ouverson said Evee comes everywhere with her and can be seen at Lake Veterinary Clinic nearly every day. Ouverson is retiring at the end of the month.
In any occupation, a steadfast passion for the work involved is essential for longstanding success. This is the formula that has carried Dr. Anna Ouverson through a veterinary career that has lasted almost 50 years.
“I love my job,” she said. “I’ve never had to work a day in my life.”
On Dec. 31, Ouverson will retire from Lake Veterinary Clinic, where she serves as the small animal doctor alongside her husband Richard and son Bill, who will be taking over her duties following her exit.
While at the clinic, Ouverson has worked with a wide variety of animals, from cats and dogs to birds, rabbits and squirrels.
She recalled the time she reconstructed a turtle’s cracked shell using Super Glue, as well as an occasion where a leashed mountain lion was brought to the clinic.
“I just love helping the animals,” she said.
Whether its vaccinations, surgeries or simply accidental injuries, Ouverson has handled it all. She said that her extensive time in the profession has gifted her a unique skillset when it comes to identifying animal ailments.
“It’s almost like working on babies because they can’t tell you what’s wrong,” she added. “They are so sweet; I’d like to adopt all of them, they’re so cute.”
Ouverson said that one of her favorite memories from the clinic was the visits from Santa they previously held for over five years. People could take pictures with Santa and their pets; some days they saw up to 100 visitors. Ouverson said she still covers the clinic’s bulletin board with pictures from the event each Christmas.
She noted that her veterinary passion began around 8th grade, blossoming from a love for animals and science.
“We had a lot of medical people in our family — doctors, psychiatrists — so I had a little bit of interest in medicine that way, but I wanted to go the animal route,” she said.
Originally from Linden, Texas, Ouverson sought a veterinary degree from Texas A&M. Unfortunately, the school did not accept women at the time, so she relocated to Ames, Iowa, where her mother was living.
She attended Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine where she met her soon-to-be husband. Richard, an Iowa native, graduated in 1969 and the couple were married the next day. They then moved to Boulder, Colo., where Richard worked in a small animal practice.
Ouverson attempted to continue her degree at a school in Fort Collins but ran into complications with transferring her credits. The couple then relocated to Madison near the end of 1969 after one of Richard’s classmates offered them a partnership at the clinic he’d recently purchased.
This move allowed Richard to make his desired transition to large animal practice. Around this time, Ouverson’s sons John and Bill were born. In 1974, she returned to Iowa State University to finish her degree while raising her children, eventually obtaining her veterinary license in 1976.
While Ouverson said she is excited for retirement, she added that she’s going to miss the people she served every day.
“We feel like they’re our friends,” she said, adding that certain customers have been visiting the clinic for nearly her entire career.
She praised Madison for its small-town intimacy and the opportunities it allows for genuine connection between community members. Despite stepping back from day-to-day operations, Ouverson plans to remain close to the clinic and assist wherever needed.
Her son Bill graduated from the same school as his parents in 1996. Since then, he has worked at the clinic as their equine specialist and assisted his mother with small animal treatment. His wife Abbie also works at the clinic as the office manager and veterinary assistant.
The Ouversons’ other son John currently works in Kansas City as a computer programmer.