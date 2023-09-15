Madison's Egan Avenue has a new face joining its ranks, and it's a reworking of an old favorite. Back in June, Garner Hansen purchased the LC 43 Bar at 122 S. Egan Ave., and since then, he's launched a massive renovation project to reintroduce it as the 4 Corners Bar & Night Club.
Hansen, a resident of Harrisburg, has almost 30 years of entertainment experience through his business Dakota Entertainment, and he is excited to bring Madison community members a new place to socialize and have fun.
"I just like helping people have a good time," Hansen said.
Throughout his renovations, Hansen has updated "everything but the ceiling," which is covered with names from previous attendees dating back more than 50 years. These updates included all new flooring, bar tops and bathrooms, as well as a total redesign of the building's sewer and water utilities.
"It's such a cool building; it's like a little piece of history," Hansen added.
While there is still a good bit of work to be done, Hansen is hoping to let residents take a sneak peek of the new bar this Friday as part of the area's homecoming celebration.
Originally from Brookings, Hansen got his start in entertainment as a DJ for house parties at South Dakota State University. He explained that when he was a senior, a friend who liked his work offered to sell him his DJ business, with Hansen launching Dakota Entertainment directly out of college.
Now, with multiple decades under his belt, Hansen has provided entertainment at "over 700" weddings and "thousands" of other events. His first venture into the bar business came in 2004 with his purchase of the Main Street Pub in Brookings.
With the creation of the 4 Corners Bar & Night Club, Hansen can bring his entertainment prowess to a new audience.
"We'll have DJs, we'll have karaoke, we'll have bands, we'll have bean bag leagues, and hopefully we'll have some dart and pool leagues," Hansen commented, adding that several large TVs will also be installed for watch parties for sports or other events.
"In the earlier hours, we'll be able to rent the whole place out to different parties if they want to do that, too," he noted.
While the bar doesn't have a kitchen, "yet," they are planning to serve pizza and other bar food.
A grand opening is tentatively set for Saturday, Sept. 30, with the bar's first major entertainment being Sioux Falls rapper/singer Denham.
"It'll be a lot of fun," Hansen said.
Additionally, once the work on the bar is completed, Hansen will turn his attention to the apartments situated above it.
"Right now, there's currently two, and we have plans for either four or five," he commented. "A couple of them might be ready by January, but we're probably looking at next summer. It'll be a substantial project."