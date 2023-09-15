Garner Hansen

GARNER HANSEN is the owner of the new 4 Corner Bar & Night Club, which sits at 122 S. Egan Ave. in the building that previously housed the LC 43 Bar.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison's Egan Avenue has a new face joining its ranks, and it's a reworking of an old favorite. Back in June, Garner Hansen purchased the LC 43 Bar at 122 S. Egan Ave., and since then, he's launched a massive renovation project to reintroduce it as the 4 Corners Bar & Night Club.

Hansen, a resident of Harrisburg, has almost 30 years of entertainment experience through his business Dakota Entertainment, and he is excited to bring Madison community members a new place to socialize and have fun.