A fall chill was in the air as the whoop-whoop-whoop of a Madison Police Department cruiser alerted folks lining Egan Avenue that the Dakota State University homecoming parade was under way.
While cynics might say the Great Candy Grab was about to begin, the parade also allowed area businesses, organizations and residents to show their support for the university, which has been part of the Madison community for 140 years. This year’s theme was “Return of the Legends;” the parade had 80 entries.
While floats were few and far between, DSU athletes and organizations were plentiful, tossing candy and interacting with parade-goers. As the men’s basketball team passed, players occasionally tossed balls into the crowd as well as dunked a few baskets in the hoop affixed to the pickup carrying them.
Jorgen Vosberg, who was sitting on the curb with his two-year-old son Owen, lifted his son up to attempt that feat as well. Although fascinated, Owen just held onto the ball and looked at the hoop.
Of the floats in the parade, judges chose to recognize four. Madison Regional Health System, which had printed banners with a creative play on Mount Rushmore depicting four legends in modern medicine, was named Most Beautiful.
The Community Center, which had posted photos of sports legends and parodied several with costumes, was named Most Humorous.
A blue aircraft marked F4U, possibly in tribute to the legendary World War II Navy Corsair, was named Most Creative.
East River Federal Credit Union’s was named Best Overall. Crafted to represent a saloon with a group of wily cowboys playing poker, the float’s theme was “Don’t Gamble on Your Finances.”
Six bands marched in the parade, with the Madison High School band leading the way. Immediately after the parade, band members hopped buses to head for Luverne, Minn., where the band competed in the Tri-State Band Festival. Also marching were bands from the Madison Middle School, Flandreau High School and Middle School, Colman-Egan and Chester.
The El Riad Shriners left their miniature cars at home this year. Instead, they brought a string of classic cars, including a classic white Gran Torino, a maroon LeBaron from the early 1960s and a black Chevy sedan from around 1950.
Since it's not an election year, no politicians were glad-handing parade attendees, but local legislators U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson and taffy Howard, who hopes to unseat Johnson, had vehicles in the parade ad supporters distributing candy.
Madison Family Dental bucked the giving trend in the parade by hand-delivering toothbrushes to children who held their bags open to receive them as gratefully as they scrambled for candy tossed to the ground in front of them.
Horses drew the parade to a close with a little roping takin place along the parade route. The mechanical steer was pulled at a sedate pace in front of the horses, enabling a fairly high success rate.