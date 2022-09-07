Lake County commissioners gave Toby Morris of Colliers Securities the green light to develop a prospectus for a tax increment financing (TIF) district to pay for improvements to the SD-34 bypass.
Morris told commissioners on Tuesday morning that TIF districts are usually driven by developers, but this one would be driven by the county and provide a new revenue stream specifically designated for work on the bypass. He emphasized those funds could not be used for work outside the established district.
The possibility of creating a TIF district was raised by Jay Mennis, manager of manufacturing engineering for Manitou Group, in February when businesses that utilize the bypass objected to a recommendation that spring weight limits be posted on the portion of the SD-34 bypass managed by the county. He noted Manitou was planning an expansion and suggested the increased tax revenue be applied to improving that roadway.
Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson told commissioners at that time the roadway was not engineered to bear the weight of truck traffic. However, four businesses reported using S. 10th Street for truck traffic: Mustang Seeds, Manitou, Cole’s Petroleum Products and Interlakes Sport Center, Inc.
In March, county commissioners decided they needed to explore the possibility of establishing a TIF district. Morris reported on Tuesday that he did not have projections regarding how much revenue would be generated if a TIF district was approved, but indicated the Heritage Senior Living facility could not be included.
“Manitou is the revenue for you and the assisted living is revenue for [the city],” he said. However, because the city is responsible for the Highland Avenue portion of the bypass and because the city has annexed property to the south of S. 10th Street, the city would need to show support for the TIF district with a resolution.
Morris indicated Lake County is not alone in seeking to establish a new revenue stream in this way.
“Right or wrong, it’s becoming more common with counties because they’re scraping for every penny,” he told commissioners.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, asked whether additional TIF districts could be created for the same area if there is more new construction along the bypass; she learned that was an option. Even with general consensus around the table to move forward, commissioners voted to formalize this decision.
In other business, the commission:
— Acknowledged receipt of a petition to organize the Smith’s Cove Addition Road District. The issue will now go to a vote where the single landowner will determine the issue.
— Approved a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy for the installation of new underground electric cable into Gracevale Colony.
— Approved an amendment to the agreement between the county and Bethel Lutheran Home for the grant awarded out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Development Director Jona Schmidt is now Bethel’s representative.
— Approved an amendment to the agreement between the county and the Lake County Food Pantry for the grant awarded out of the county’s ARPA funding. Funding will now be applied to help Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership purchase the building it has been leasing and to expand the area currently in use by the food pantry.
— Set the date for the special school board election for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. Nominating petitions can be circulated beginning Sept. 30 and must be filed in the auditor’s office no later than Oct. 28. The election will be held on Nov. 29 with polling places in both Rutland and Ramona.
— Received an update from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare on repairs to county buildings. Hare reported the quotes received for roof repairs to the damaged Highway Department structure exceed the insurance adjuster’s estimate. Similarly, the cost for roofing barns on the 4-H grounds exceeds the adjuster’s estimate.
He was advised to get the adjuster, the insurance agent and the contractor out to look at the necessary repairs together.
— Learned the open house for the Five-Year Lake County Road and Bridge Plan will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the commission meeting room.