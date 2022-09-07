Lake County Courthouse

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County commissioners gave Toby Morris of Colliers Securities the green light to develop a prospectus for a tax increment financing (TIF) district to pay for improvements to the SD-34 bypass.

Morris told commissioners on Tuesday morning that TIF districts are usually driven by developers, but this one would be driven by the county and provide a new revenue stream specifically designated for work on the bypass. He emphasized those funds could not be used for work outside the established district.