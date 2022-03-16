The Madison Regional Health Foundation announced that local businessman Jeff Bloom has joined the board of directors.
“I am so happy to be part of the MRHF. We have so much to be proud of when it comes to the health care we receive right here in Madison and everything the hospital does for the surrounding area. I look forward to helping in any way I can,” said Bloom
Bloom is the co-owner of Lake County International, the CASE IH ag equipment dealer in Madison.
“Jeff, his wife Deb and the entire Bloom family have been a staple in the Madison community for decades. Jeff deeply cares about Madison and the surrounding areas and we are fortunate to have him join our team,” said Stephen Klekas, MRHF director.
The Madison Regional Health Foundation board of directors is comprised of local volunteers. The board includes President Jim Edwards, Vice President Randy Carper, Secretary/Treasurer Dr. Ashley Crabtree, Marlin Brozik, Tammy Miller, Nick Prostrollo, Darrel Simon, Mike Bates and Bloom.
The mission of the Madison Regional Health Foundation is to support the Madison Regional Health System and the health-care needs of the greater Madison community. The Foundation will seek donations and raise funds to be utilized for capital improvements, enhancements to patient care, technology upgrades and to otherwise fulfill Madison Regional Health System’s mission of health and wellness in the Madison area.