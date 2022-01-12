District 8 legislators were pleased to hear the agenda that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem laid out in her State of the State address on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was evident the governor has a good feel for the pulse of ‘South Dakota values’,” Rep. Randy Gross said via email.
In a speech which House Democratic Leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls described as “a partisan speech that divides,” Noem repeatedly touted the success of her laissez-faire approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a strong economy and increased tourism as evidence of this. She alluded only once to the high cost the state paid in terms of human life by indicating the state was attacked for using this approach.
Among the other successes she highlighted were the Stronger Families Together initiative to expand access to adoption and foster care, and “South Dakota Week of Work” to promote job training and help high school students choose career paths. Noem was proud the state has joined four lawsuits against vaccine mandates.
Additional successes she noted were the Second Century Initiative to support pheasant habitat, and the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) programs for students who are at high risk of not graduating. She indicated both people and businesses are moving to South Dakota.
Noem proposed more restrictive abortion legislation, expanding telehealth to emergency responders, and creating regional behavioral crisis centers. Because general fund revenues were higher than estimated, she proposed eliminating fees associated with starting or renewing businesses in South Dakota, and eliminating fees for concealed carry permits in the state.
Regarding education, Noem proposed legislation to prevent transgender girls from participating in sports, social studies standards which prevent students from understanding the role race plays in American society, and $30 million for cybersecurity programs at Dakota State University in Madison.
“I thought it was an excellent speech as it highlighted many of the strengths of our great state. I was very appreciative of the focus on those who have allowed us to remain open, prosperous and able to grow and enjoy our freedoms,” Gross said.
Like Noem, he believes the state economy is strong and wants to see the state use available resources to position the state to deal with “times when we are not so economically fortunate.”
Gross supports Noem’s position on mandatory vaccines and appreciates her emphasis on “social studies standards that reflect America’s true and honest history and include Native American history.”
“I have promoted the JAG program since it started in 2019,” Gross said. “All schools should look into this program if they are not already taking part.”
Rep. Marli Wiese was pleased the governor’s State of the State address focused on South Dakota’s strong economic outlook and the increase in state revenue apart from federal funds.
“I was pleased that she stressed that these one-time federal funds should not be used for recurring expenses, but for long-term projects that will benefit our state in the future,” Wiese said.
She supports bills dealing with the implementation of medical marijuana, strengthening the JAG programs, and providing and supporting regional mental health centers so people can be treated closer to home. Wiese also supports the ban on telemedicine abortions.
“Supervision by a physician is required when using these drugs to deal with a miscarriage,” Wiese said via email.
Wiese was generally pleased with the overall tone of the governor’s address.
“I appreciated the points the governor made about the freedoms and opportunities we enjoy as South Dakotans that should not be taken for granted. They need to be protected in order to be passed on to future generations,” she indicated.
Like other District 8 legislators, Sen. Casey Crabtree was pleased to hear about the state’s strong economy.
“I think that’s pretty remarkable considering all the challenges we’ve had,” he said.
He is glad that people are choosing to move to South Dakota and was happy to see three themes in the State of the State address that he had noted in the governor’s budget address in December: workforce development, infrastructure and public safety.
“I like the path we’re on in these areas,” Crabtree said.
He especially looks forward to supporting the governor’s recommendation that DSU receive $30 million for cybersecurity training. He believes this gives area young people the opportunity to receive the training they need to pursue high-paying careers.
“I think that’s a smart investment for the state to make,” he indicated.