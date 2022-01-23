A new business has opened in Madison just in time for tax season: Liberty Tax. Located on S. Egan Ave. next door to Sundog Coffee, the business also includes a bookkeeping service and Bulldog Financial.
“We bring a lot of experience in the realm of bookkeeping and financial services together. I’m excited about our team,” said David Yost, who heads the team.
He said his employees just fell into his lap. Aimee Paul is both a certified bookkeeper and a lifelong Madison resident. Regan Ciarlotta has spent 17 years in financial planning and investment.
Yost indicated the team is committed to the company’s motto: friendly, faithful, fearless.
“That means a lot to all three of us. We really are here to help you,” he said.
As for the company name – Bulldog Financial – and the accompanying logo, Ruby, Yost’s pet bulldog, gets full credit for that. That Madison Central School District’s mascot is also a Bulldog is a fortunate coincidence.
Yost drew the company logo and the company motto together to demonstrate the team’s dedication to helping their clients. He used the example of a client receiving a letter from the IRS.
“We’re going to be in their corner, for sure. Just like a bulldog, we’re not going to let go until we’re done,” he said.
Yost is not new to the Madison area. Although he had a tax and bookkeeping firm in Huron for a number of years, he moved to Madison and opened the Yost Agency nine or ten years ago. That business was located in the Dakotaland Federal Credit Union on S. Washington Ave.
In that location, he relied on word-of-mouth and on repeat business. This year, he and his wife Joyce decided to become part of Liberty Tax.
“Being part of a national company that has been in business for a long time, we have a lot of support,” Yost said.
That appeals to him. While he was in the tax business for 15 years before moving to Madison, he recognizes that having others to consult is beneficial – especially these days.
“Tax laws change all the time, and now we have issues with IRS delays,” he said.
Yost has heard the IRS has tax returns from last year which haven’t been processed. He has also heard the government agency has only one person on staff for every 16,000 calls received.
“This year for childcare credit, they really increased that and made it better,” Yost said. Unfortunately, that increase is for one year only, which could be confusing for taxpayers.
“With those kinds of things, people need someone in their corner, not only for advice but also for going through the process,” he indicated.
As a tax service, he expects to prepare a wide variety of returns. He bases this assumption on his past experience. In Huron, he did well over a thousand returns annually, including farm, business and corporate tax returns.
“We kind of run the gamut. There’s not a return we won’t competently do,” Yost said.
He envisions small businesses hiring his company for bookkeeping services. “Let them focus on their business. We’ll handle the bookkeeping and reports,” he said.
As far as financial planning goes, the company offers life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and estate planning. In addition, they offer supplemental insurance and disability insurance.
“We can design it better for their budget than what people are expecting,” he said of the insurance options available.
Yost is excited about his new business and business location. He is happy to bring together a range of services that he believes are needed in the area.
“It’s helping people,” he said. “That’s the whole nine yards. I feel we can definitely help people.”