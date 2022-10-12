Poster

"SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE" will be presented this weekend at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.

William Shakespeare may find himself in love when he meets Viola de Lesseps, but some among his circle of acquaintances have other concerns.

That tangle of motives and motivations will unravel itself this weekend when Dakota State University Theater presents a stage adaptation of “Shakespeare in Love” at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.