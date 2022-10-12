William Shakespeare may find himself in love when he meets Viola de Lesseps, but some among his circle of acquaintances have other concerns.
That tangle of motives and motivations will unravel itself this weekend when Dakota State University Theater presents a stage adaptation of “Shakespeare in Love” at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets for the general public are $7. Admittance is free for DSU students and those with a military ID.
“I love the show,” said director Kelly MacLeod, who has returned to DSU after a short hiatus. “I loved the movie when it came out.”
In addition, the play had for her the attraction of having a significant number of male roles to cast. She had learned that approximately 70% of the student population at DSU is now male and wasn’t sure what to expect when she held auditions.
“If I have just one female show up, I can cast the show,” MacLeod told herself.
She is pleased with the cast she assembled. Neither of the students cast in lead roles had prior acting experience, but both have stepped into their roles with a commitment which allows the audience to forget they are actors.
While the cast does include some students who acted in high school, it also includes many who had not previously set foot on a stage. With no theater major offered at DSU, the cast includes students from various disciplines.
“It’s nice to have that mix,” MacLeod indicated.
In producing the show, she has opted for a minimalist set much like Shakespeare would have had at the Globe Theater. Scenes are set quickly with the addition or removal of props, and often peopled with actors miming action behind those speaking.
Musical interludes separate the action-packed scenes. Sword fighting and kissing, plotting and confrontations, loyalty and betrayal are woven together with – according to MacLeod – “lots of hidden jokes for the people who know Shakespeare.”
“It’s fun and it’s cute. It’s having fun with the missing years of Shakespeare’s life,” she said.
The costumes for “Shakespeare in Love” belie their thrift store origins.
“I love costume designing and I love to do it on a budget,” MacLeod reported. “I can look at a blouse and can see different time periods.”
Most of the costumes were created from garments she picked up in Madison, although she did make one trip to Sioux Falls. MacLeod laughs when she describes some of her innovations – using a placemat for a stand-up collar, cutting a blouse in three pieces to use specific elements.
“I found a lot of uniquely patterned jackets I could turn into doublets,” she said.
Shakespeare will wear pants fashioned from a large gun case MacLeod found at Four Seasons. Queen Elizabeth will wear a gown made from curtains and a graduation gown.
“It cost six dollars – maybe,” MacLeod said.
For the audience, the costumes and set help to create the illusion of the Elizabethan era so they can suspend disbelief and just enjoy watching actors carry the plot forward to the anticipated conclusion since, as those familiar with Shakespeare already know, he didn’t marry a woman named Viola.