Earlier this month, the youths of Lake County 4-H traveled to the South Dakota State Fair to show their animals, produce, displays and artwork. The following list shows the ribbons and championships these youths earned.

Avery Alverson: Selected Outfit — Purple; Suffolk/Fall Ram Lamb — Purple; Suffolk /Early Spring Ram — Purple; Suffolk Breeding Sheep/Slick Early Spring Ewe — Purple; Textiles Kit/Pattern — Blue