Earlier this month, the youths of Lake County 4-H traveled to the South Dakota State Fair to show their animals, produce, displays and artwork. The following list shows the ribbons and championships these youths earned.
Avery Alverson: Selected Outfit — Purple; Suffolk/Fall Ram Lamb — Purple; Suffolk /Early Spring Ram — Purple; Suffolk Breeding Sheep/Slick Early Spring Ewe — Purple; Textiles Kit/Pattern — Blue
Emmett Alverson: Selected Outfit — Purple; Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit — Purple; Suffolk Breeding Sheep/Slick Early Spring Ewe — Purple
Cooper Bergheim: Charolais Breeding Heifer/March Junior Yearling Heifer -Blue; Shelled Corn — White; Display Exhibit- Potatoes — Red; Display Exhibit/ Potatoes — Red; Display Exhibit / Tomatoes (Cherry) — Blue
Illa Derynck: Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Purple; Animals Display Exhibit — Purple; Selected Outfit — Purple; Wood (Original) — Purple; Textiles (Original) — Blue; People Display Exhibit — Purple; Market Meat Goat Wether — Blue
Ella Fischer: Duck — Bantam/Individual Cock, Male — Purple; Duck — Bantam/Individual Cock, Male — Purple; Feather-Legged Bantam/Individual Hen, Female — Blue; Feather-Legged Bantam/Individual Cock, Male — Blue; Baby Doll Southdown/Late Spring Ram — Blue
Harper Fischer: Handmade Jewelry (Original) — Blue; Handmade Jewelry (Original) — Purple; Fiber (Original) — Purple
Sophia Fischer: Holland Lop/Senior Buck -Purple; Holland Lop/Senior Buck-Purple; Holland Lop/Junior Buck — Purple; Netherland Dwarf/Senior Buck -Purple
Amelia Fox: General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Blue; General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple
Isaac Fox: General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Blue; General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Blue; General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Blue
Brayden Hanson: What Makes SD Great Display Exhibit — Blue; What Makes SD Great Display Exhibit — Purple; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Blue; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Red; General Automotive, Small & Tractor Engine Display Exhibit — Purple; Architecture Display Exhibit — Purple
Paige Hanson: Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Purple; Animals Display Exhibit — Blue; People Display Exhibit — Purple; Close Up Display Exhibit — Blue
Jackson Hauglid: Constructed Fabric Kitchen Accessory Display Exhibit -Blue; Wood Finished Display Exhibit — Purple
LeAnne Hauglid: Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Early Spring Ewe — Purple; Wood Finished Display Exhibit — Purple; Constructed Fabric Dining Accessory Display Exhibit — Purple
Hallie Hayford: Animals Display Exhibit — Blue; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Blue; Wood (Original) — Purple
Haley Hoff: Duroc Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple
Bailey Hyland: Selected Outfit — Purple; Let’s Go Shopping Display Exhibit -Purple
Brooklyn Hyland: Selected Outfit — Purple; Selected Outfit — Blue; Educational Display — Purple; Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit — Purple; Plaster — Kit/Pattern — Blue
Ray Hyland: Selected Outfit — Purple; Selected Outfit — Purple; Educational Display — Purple; Textiles (Kit/Pattern) — Blue; Textiles (Kit/Pattern) — Blue
Brooklyn Jeratowski: Champion Yorkshire Breeding Gilt; Crossbred Breeding Swine — Blue; Yorkshire Breeding Swine — Purple; Crossbred Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; Crossbred Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple
Randon Johnke-Duroc: Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; Crossbred Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; Maine-Anjou Market Steer — Purple; Duroc Breeding Swine — Purple
Ryker Johnke: Reserve Champion Duroc Market Barrow, Duroc Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; Duroc Breeding Swine — Purple; Crossbred Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; 4th Overall, Reserve Crossbred Gilt; Crossbred Market Swine/Market Gilt — Purple
Kimber Johnson: General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple
Nicholas Kappenman: Chianina Market Steer — Purple
Aedan Klawonn: Non-Living Display Exhibit-Purple; Senior/In-Person — Blue; General Beef Display Exhibit — Blue; Wood (Original) — Purple; New or Recycled Constructed Item — Purple; Commercial Breeding Heifer/March Junior Yearling Heifer — Blue; Handmade Jewelry (Original) — Purple; Miniature Hereford Breeding Heifer/Senior Yearling Heifer — Purple; Illustrated Talk/Individual — Blue; Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment (Original) — Purple
Ainslie Klawonn: Close Up Display Exhibit — Blue; Junior/In-Person — Blue; New Life for Your Furniture Display Exhibit — Blue; Animals Display Exhibit — Red; Outdoor Art Display Exhibit — Blue; New or Recycled Constructed Item — Blue; Original Centerpiece — Purple
Kate Klein: Queen-sized Quilt Display Exhibit — Purple; Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Early Spring Ewe — Blue
Bree Koskovich: Market Meat Goat Wether — Purple; Market Meat Goat Wether — Blue
Melody Marzolf: Cream eggs Display Exhibit — Purple; Mini Satin/Senior Doe -Red; Mini Satin/Senior Buck — Purple; Emergency Pet Supply Kit — Blue; Market Meat Goat Wether — Blue; Pigeon (Performing)/Pigeon (Individual Female) — Blue; Pigeon (Performing)/Pigeon (Individual Female) — Purple; Beginner Showmanship — Purple
Courtney Mathieu: People Display Exhibit — Blue; Commercial Breeding Meat Goat/Junior Doe (6 to under 9 months) — Purple; Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Early Spring Ewe — Blue; Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit — Blue; Brown eggs Display Exhibit — Blue; Market Meat Goat Wether — Blue; Food and Nutrition Display Exhibits/Pressed Cookies — Purple
Kailey Mathieu: Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Early Spring Ewe — Blue; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Blue; Commercial Breeding Meat Goat/Junior Doe (6 to under 9 months) — Purple; Cream Eggs Display Exhibit-Blue; Food and Nutrition Display Exhibits/Pressed Cookies — Purple; Market Meat Goat Wether — Blue; Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit — Purple
Hannah Molstad: Fiber (Kit/Pattern) — Blue; Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment (Original) -Blue
Ryan Morse: Simmental Market Steer — Purple; Charolais Market Steer — Purple; Commercial Market Steer — Purple
Danica Perez: Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Early Spring Ewe -Blue; Suffolk/Late Spring Ram — Purple; Suffolk Breeding Sheep/Early Spring Ewe — Purple
Caleb Pettersen: Chester White Breeding Swine — Purple; Chester White Market Swine/Market Barrow — Blue; Chester White Market Swine/Market Gilt -Purple; Chester White Market Swine/Market Gilt — Purple
Cheyanne Pitts: General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple; General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple; General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple; General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple; Wood Finished Display Exhibit -Blue
Grant Pitts: General Visual Arts Display Exhibit — Purple; Plastic (Kit/Pattern) -Blue; Wood Finished Display Exhibit — Blue; Educational Display — Purple; Wood (Kit/Pattern) — Blue
Kinley Schubert: Educational Display — Purple
Bentley Shannon: Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit — Blue
Sophia Sudenga: Constructed Clothing: Shorts, pants, culottes or other one-piece garment with a crotch seam — Purple; Wood (Original) — Blue; Senior 1st Fashion Revue/In-Person — Purple; Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit — Purple; Dairy Foods Display Exhibits/Fun with Dairy Foods — Blue; Food and Nutrition Display Exhibits/Bars — Purple; Food and Nutrition Display Exhibits/Cakes (No Commercial Mixes) — Purple
Kai Thomsen: Reserve Champion Division 3 Crossbred Steer; Commercial Market Steer — Purple; Any Other Breed Breeding Heifer/Early Summer Yearling Heifer — Purple
Waylon Tveito: Hampshire Breeding Sheep/Late Spring Ewe — Purple; Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Yearling Ewe — Blue; Animals Display Exhibit — Blue; Animals Display Exhibit — Purple; Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit — Blue; Southdown Breeding Sheep/Late Spring Ewe — Purple; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Red; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Red
Clayton Weber: Berkshire Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; Berkshire Market Swine/Market Gilt — Purple; Duroc Market Swine/Market Barrow -Purple; Duroc Breeding Swine — Blue
Lacie Weber: Crossbred Market Swine/Market Barrow — Purple; Crossbred Market Swine/Market Gilt — Purple; Yorkshire Market Swine/Market Barrow -Blue; Yorkshire Market Swine/Market Gilt — Blue
Garet Wicks: Non-Living Display Exhibit — Blue; Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit — Red; Animals Display Exhibit — Blue; Commercial Meat Type Ewe Breeding Sheep/Yearling Ewe — Blue; General Fitness & Sports Display Exhibit — Purple; Action Display Exhibit — Blue; Illustrated Talk/Individual — Purple; Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit — Purple; Southdown Breeding Sheep/Yearling Ewe — Purple; Southdown Breeding Sheep/Late Spring Ewe -Purple
Kyra Wiese: Commercial Market Steer — Purple
Rylen Wiese: Selected Outfit — Purple; First Aid (Basic Kit) — Blue