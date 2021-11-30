Everyone is a winner this week as the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce rolls out a new app that will enable area residents and visitors alike to access information about the community easily.
“I’m excited to hear the community’s response,” said Courtney Storm, GMACC marketing coordinator.
Available at no charge through app stores, the Chamber website, a QR code on the postcard sent to 7,500 households and the Chamber’s Facebook page, Discover Madison is designed to provide a wide range of information about the area quickly.
“If you go over two clicks, people stop looking,” GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness said, explaining the streamlined design.
From the home screen, viewers can target their search, choosing from the following icons: local events, dining, retail, lodging, attractions, outdoors and services. The app also offers the ability to order the GMACC MadSavings coupon book, purchase Mad Money and check job postings in the area.
Hortness said the decision to replace the area guide with an app was made after conducting a survey of Chamber members. They wanted current information to be readily available through a community events calendar.
“The area guide is only as good as what you have at print time,” he said. Within six or eight months, it’s completely outdated.
Currently, the Chamber’s website is also outdated and doesn’t include upcoming events because Chamber staff stopped updating it to assess whether it was being used. Storm explained the staff used website analytics to do this.
However, with the implementation of Discover Madison, that will change because the events calendar on the Chamber website and the local events on the app will be synced.
One feature that Storm highlighted was the ability of businesses to update their listings to provide a wide range of information. Barebones listings include location, hours and the ability to call the business. To that, businesses can add a link to their websites, specials and a favorites button.
“That will be like a VIP group for that business,” Hortness explained. Those who mark a business as a favorite will receive notifications from the business.
To inspire area residents to download and use the app, the Chamber is giving away $30 in Mad Money every day through Dec. 17. To qualify, individuals must download the app and register through the “Giveaway!” icon.
In addition, baskets will be given away as the number of users reaches goals set by the Chamber. At 250 users, 500 and 750, the Chamber will give away one of three baskets: a local bounty basket, a date night basket and a live local basket.
To encourage users to have their friends download the app, the Chamber is also offering three grand prizes: a 50-inch HD TV, a 28-inch griddle cooking station with three $25 gift certificates, and a $400 Runnings shopping spree.
When individuals register, if they indicate they learned about the app through word of \outh, they will be asked who told them about it. The top 10 individuals listed by others will have an opportunity to win one of the three grand prizes.
“It’s a way to spark word of mouth, to get people talking about it,” Storm said. “It’s one thing to have an app and another to get people to download and use it.”
Hortness hopes the app will help Dakota State University students to become more aware of what the community has to offer, especially in terms of shopping and eating establishments.
“With the DSU student population, this is where their life is – on their phone,” he observed. “We’re going to focus on getting those students to download the app. Hopefully, that will get students downtown and into small businesses they haven’t known about previously.”
In addition, the information will be made available to visitors to the community. Hortness noted that whether they are in town for an athletic event or a family event, visitors are likely to have some downtime.
“Typically, when people have downtime, they bring their phones out and look at the apps on their phones,” he said. If they have the Discover Madison app, they can find places to explore in the area.