Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/01/22 01:58 CFS22-00603 Medical Fall Patient Transported LCSO HORIZON HTS CHESTER

02/01/22 07:42 CFS22-00604 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

02/01/22 08:04 CFS22-00605 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022850, -97.141950

02/01/22 09:44 CFS22-00606 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/01/22 10:46 CFS22-00607 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/01/22 11:39 CFS22-00608 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 4TH ST

02/01/22 12:40 CFS22-00609 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE

02/01/22 14:07 CFS22-00610 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

02/01/22 14:48 CFS22-00611 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

02/01/22 15:19 CFS22-00612 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/01/22 15:33 CFS22-00613 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

02/01/22 17:04 CFS22-00614 MVA Citation Issued MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

02/01/22 19:42 CFS22-00615 Medical Stroke Patient Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON

02/01/22 20:44 CFS22-00616 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 465HT AVE VOLGA

02/01/22 21:10 CFS22-00617 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

02/01/22 21:24 CFS22-00618 Drugs Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

02/01/22 21:29 CFS22-00619 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

02/01/22 21:35 CFS22-00620 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

02/01/22 22:11 CFS22-00621 Child Welfare Referred to Partner Agency 43.878214, -97.565653

Total Records: 19