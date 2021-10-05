Following the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:

10/04/21 00:14 CFS21-06587 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34

10/04/21 07:14 CFS21-06588 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

10/04/21 07:15 CFS21-06589 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N DIVISION AVE MADISON

10/04/21 08:09 CFS21-06590 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

10/04/21 08:50 CFS21-06591 Medical Patient Transported WFD

10/04/21 09:03 CFS21-06592 Citizen Assist Patient Transported MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

10/04/21 09:58 CFS21-06593 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

10/04/21 13:52 CFS21-06595 Alarm Fire Completed/Settled by Phone 242ND ST MADISON

10/04/21 16:41 CFS21-06596 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency 44.048814, -96.591926

10/04/21 16:42 CFS21-06597 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N Garfield Ave MADISON

10/04/21 18:13 CFS21-06598 Medical Information/Administrative NE 11TH ST MADISON

10/04/21 18:28 CFS21-06599 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST

10/04/21 19:31 CFS21-06600 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 448TH AVE MADISON

10/04/21 19:47 CFS21-06601 Complaint Arrest MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

10/04/21 19:50 CFS21-06602 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

10/04/21 20:15 CFS21-06603 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

10/04/21 23:47 CFS21-06605 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34

Total Records: 17