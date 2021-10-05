Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:10/04/21 00:14 CFS21-06587 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 3410/04/21 07:14 CFS21-06588 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON10/04/21 07:15 CFS21-06589 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N DIVISION AVE MADISON10/04/21 08:09 CFS21-06590 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/04/21 08:50 CFS21-06591 Medical Patient Transported WFD10/04/21 09:03 CFS21-06592 Citizen Assist Patient Transported MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON10/04/21 09:58 CFS21-06593 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON10/04/21 13:52 CFS21-06595 Alarm Fire Completed/Settled by Phone 242ND ST MADISON10/04/21 16:41 CFS21-06596 911 Open Line Referred to Partner Agency 44.048814, -96.59192610/04/21 16:42 CFS21-06597 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N Garfield Ave MADISON10/04/21 18:13 CFS21-06598 Medical Information/Administrative NE 11TH ST MADISON10/04/21 18:28 CFS21-06599 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST10/04/21 19:31 CFS21-06600 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 448TH AVE MADISON10/04/21 19:47 CFS21-06601 Complaint Arrest MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON10/04/21 19:50 CFS21-06602 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON10/04/21 20:15 CFS21-06603 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON10/04/21 23:47 CFS21-06605 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34Total Records: 17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Faith carried family through long journey to adoption Henry VanDenHemel Chuck Pulford Veenhof notches 200th career coaching win Five-year highway, bridge plan reviewed at public meeting accident E. Dean Erikson law enforcement blotter Graduate of Chester High School joins Madison law firm Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists