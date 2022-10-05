The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate loneliness and social isolation in older adults pose serious health risks.
In addition to putting older adults at risk for dementia, loneliness and social isolation increase a person’s risk of premature death; heart disease and stroke; depression, anxiety and suicide; and hospitalization. This applies to individuals age 50 or older, according to the CDC website.
While Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church does not have a permanent solution for loneliness and social isolation among older adults in the community, the church does offer a reprieve for three days next week.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the church is offering a retreat: Senior Moments – Celebrating the Golden Years.
Organizer Jolene Harms, who relocated to Madison with her husband Bruce a little over a year ago, said she organized similar events for six years when they still lived in Aberdeen. A chance comment at church was the catalyst.
“One Sunday, an 80-year-old man said, ‘Why can’t we have something like Vacation Bible School’?” she recounted.
She realized an event could be organized for seniors which included activities of interest to them. The model she developed involves two informational seminars each afternoon followed by a family-style meal and a program with a chance to sing hymns together.
“I think it’s important to encounter other senior citizens. We need to laugh. We need to consider God in our lives,” Harms said.
She emphasized the retreat is not intended to recruit members for the church. Rather, it’s an opportunity for those age 59 or older to gather, to learn and to have fun.
“The whole idea of Senior Moments is that seniors don’t have a lot of opportunity to get out with each other and communicate,” Bruce Harms explained.
Each afternoon beginning at 4 p.m., two seminars will be held. During each time slot, two options are available. In organizing the retreat, Jolene Harms tried to offer variety.
On Tuesday afternoon, participants can attend funeral and cemetery preplanning or CAREgiver Outreach during the first session, Master Gardener tips or BINGO during the second session.
On Wednesday afternoon, participants can attend a presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association or learn about natural remedies during the first session, low-carb desserts or Write Your Own Story during the second.
On Thursday afternoon, they can learn about scam prevention or estate planning during the first session, learn about medication safety or make a pumpkin craft during the second.
While Harms did draw upon local talent to lead some seminars, she also invited experts from out of town to lead others. Jody Gillaspie, for example, will talk about scam prevention; she works in the state attorney general’s office.
Harms emphasizes that participants do not have to attend the full retreat.
“Some will come only for the seminars and leave. Some will only come for the evening meal and program,” she said. “They can pick and choose. Whatever works.”
Harms is asking for people to register by Saturday, primarily for the sake of meal planning. They may do so by calling her at 605-225-3624.
No fee has been set for the retreat, but freewill donations will be accepted. Good Shepherd is located at 120 S.W. 2nd Street west of the laundromat.