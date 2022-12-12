Howard BB

HOWARD'S Luke Koepsell was a double-figures scorer for the Tigers last season as a freshmen and will take on a more prominent role this season as a sophomore. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Howard Tigers have won 52 games over the past three seasons, including a 17-win season last year. All of that regular-season success has led to minimal postseason success for the Tigers. With key pieces returning from last year’s 17-win team, the Tigers are aiming to take the next step this winter.

“We’ve had a tough time taking that next step in the postseason,” Howard head coach Nick Koepsell said. “We’ve put together some good regular seasons the last three or four years, and we’ve run into some tough matchups in the postseason. We know we can have a successful season even if we don’t make the state tournament, but we’re getting to the point with our program that we’re ready to take that next step. We need to win a few games in the postseason this year and get to that SoDak 16 game. Our biggest goal is to make it to the state tournament. Our guys deserve that chance, and we’re hoping to make a big run in the postseason this year.”