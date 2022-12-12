The Howard Tigers have won 52 games over the past three seasons, including a 17-win season last year. All of that regular-season success has led to minimal postseason success for the Tigers. With key pieces returning from last year’s 17-win team, the Tigers are aiming to take the next step this winter.
“We’ve had a tough time taking that next step in the postseason,” Howard head coach Nick Koepsell said. “We’ve put together some good regular seasons the last three or four years, and we’ve run into some tough matchups in the postseason. We know we can have a successful season even if we don’t make the state tournament, but we’re getting to the point with our program that we’re ready to take that next step. We need to win a few games in the postseason this year and get to that SoDak 16 game. Our biggest goal is to make it to the state tournament. Our guys deserve that chance, and we’re hoping to make a big run in the postseason this year.”
The Tigers have two seniors, Ryder Erickson and Kade Shumaker, on the roster this season. Koepsell said that the team will look to them for leadership on and off the court.
“You look to them for leadership of the whole team,” Koepsell said. “Both of those seniors have been looking forward to this year. It’s their turn to be the leaders of the team. Ryder has been my leader on and off the court for quite a while. We’re going to rely on him heavily this season.”
Erickson has been Howard’s starting point guard since he was in eighth grade. With his poise and veteran savvy, Erickson is like a coach on the floor for his team, Koepsell said.
“He gets guys in the right position,” Koepsell said. “He’s an extension of the coach. I’ve always told him over the years that he could play a great game for us and not score a point. It’s not about points for him to be valuable for our team. The guys on the team look up to him and respect him. He gets us organized, and he has the ball in his hands quite often. We rely on him to make good decisions and take care of the ball.”
Erickson will be feeding the ball to two key players for the Tigers. Junior post player Colt Koepsell and sophomore post player Luke Koepsell figure to give the opposing teams fits inside this season.
“It’s no secret that we’re going to live and die with our post players,” Koepsell said. “Colt and Luke Koepsell were both All-Conference players last year. We’re going to feed the ball to those guys and run our offense through them. Even if those guys don’t score, they’re going to be getting double teamed and open things up for other guys.” As a sophomore, Colt Koepsell averaged 15 points per game. Now as a junior, he has the talent to be an All-State player for the Tigers.
“He’s relentless,” Coach Koepsell said. “No other big guy is going to outwork him. Sometimes our best offense is a missed shot because Colt is going to clean it up on the offensive glass. He gets after it and competes. He gets up and down the court well for a big guy. His potential is unlimited. He’s ready to take that next step. He has All-State potential, it’s my job to get that out of him.”
As a freshman, Luke Koepsell was a double-figures scorer for Howard. After playing primarily on the perimeter last season, he will be moving inside.
“He’s going to play his more natural position this year,” Coach Koepsell said. “Growing up he was always down around the basket. The last couple of years on varsity he’s been playing on the perimeter. When we lost Jace Sifore off last year’s team, it opened up a spot for Luke to play down low. He’s a really good back-to-the basket player. We can run the offense through him. He’s a willing passer, and he’ll set guys up to get good looks.”
The Tigers will open the season on Tuesday in Chester against the Flyers. Chester ended Howard’s season last year with a 45-44 victory in region play.
“If we play hard and don’t turn the ball over, I’ll be happy with the first game,” Koepsell said. “We have a pretty hefty size advantage on them. If we work the ball down low and handle their pressure, I’ll be happy with the results of our first game.”