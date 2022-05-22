Temperatures dipped to 46 degrees with a wind chill of 41 degrees as 65 young people gathered on Saturday for the Casting for Kids fishing tournament at Lake Herman State Park.
Cool and breezy weather conditions affected the catch. Nearly an hour into the tournament, the second fish of the day was caught – a 13-inch white bass by Tommy Kurtz, 11, who also ended up taking second prize in the tournament.
“We have three prizes for the fishing tournament,” Tim Walker observed as the fish was measured. “We need one more caught.”
That third fish was not caught. Only two prizes were awarded in the tournament held annually in memory of Steve Thrun and Joe Walters. First prize was won by Cloe Peters, who caught a large carp earlier in the morning.
Due to the damage sustained at Lake Herman State Park from the derecho on May 12, District Park Manager John Bame did not announce until Thursday whether the tournament would be held this year. Piles of debris and some broken trees throughout the park indicate cleanup will continue.
However, Bame felt the park could safely reopen for the tournament, camping, and the annual open house and free fishing weekend held each year by the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks. The first campers pulled in Thursday night and area residents began to visit the park that night, in part to see the damage, Bame indicated.
Tournament organizers report 31 families showed up for the tournament, for which equipment is provided. For some families, that’s an ideal situation.
Holly and Joel Molascon of Madison brought their three children. Neither of them is an angler, but their children have gone fishing with their grandfather in North Dakota.
“We’re here for them,” Holly said, noting their children – 8-year-old Joanna, 10-year-old Abe and 4-year-old Maris – love to fish. “We don’t know what to do.”
Fortunately, tournament organizers and members of the Madison chapter of the Izaak Walton League were on hand, baiting hooks for the youngsters and showing their parents how it’s done.
“We’d like to get into it more,” Joel said.
Not only do they want to encourage their children’s interest, but they’ve also discovered how much they like to eat batter-fried walleye.
For the Molascons, learning to fish will expand the number of activities they can enjoy when they visit the park. They already spend quite a bit of time at Lake Herman, walking, playing disc golf and camping in the cabins available for rent in the park.
“We love it out here,” Joel said.
Bame is pleased the park has fishing equipment for families like the Molascons to use. The same is true for state parks throughout South Dakota.
“It gives individuals and families an opportunity to try something out without spending a lot of money,” he explained. “How did I learn to fish? My dad taught me. Not everyone has that.”
Without experience, those interested in exploring the outdoors activity would not even know what kind of equipment to purchase. By checking out equipment, either from the office or from the campground host, they can try it out before making that kind of investment, Bame said.
Lake Herman is fortunate in that Running’s recently made a donation of 50 fishing poles.
“We can use them for prizes. We can use them for checkout,” Bame said, excited by the donation. “We go through a lot of fishing poles.”