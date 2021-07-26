At mid-afternoon on Monday, Madison officials issued an Energy Alert for the city's electric utility and its customers which asked Madison residents to conserve electricity until Wednesday night.
Madison Electric Department officials have declared an Energy Alert that affects all city residents and businesses, starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and ending at midnight on Wednesday.
Persistent hot weather is forecasted into mid-week, leading to an declared Energy Alert in order to conserve energy.
Madison utility customers are encouraged to voluntarily conserve and limit energy usage. Their efforts will assist in controlling the peak energy usage within the city's power grid.
The alert will start at 6 a.m. on July 27 and is scheduled to end at midnight on July 28.
As an energy-conservation tip, city officials recommend that residents pre-cool their homes by lowering their air-conditioning thermostats in the morning in advance of the afternoon's expected extreme-high temperatures and raising the thermostats in the afternoon.
Madison officials ask that residents turn off any unnecessary lights and delay any major appliance usage, including clothes dryers, clothes washers and dishwashers. If residents find it necessary to do laundry or run a dishwasher, city officials ask that residents perform those tasks early in the morning or late in the evening.
City officials will appreciate any help that residents can provide until Wednesday night.
For any residents with health concerns, Madison officials ask those residents to please put personal safety ahead of any requests associated with the energy alert during the coming unseasonably-hot days.