The Entre Nous Study Club met on Jan 17 at 2 p.m. at the Methodist church. The parlor was adorned with a collection of snowmen. Ten members were welcomed by Joyce Welbon, hostess and seated at a table adorned with an ivory lace tablecloth which was Welbon’s mother-in-law’s.
This was accented underneath with a blue damask cloth handed down to the hostess by her mother. The center of the table featured a runner of embroidered snowmen set in diamond quilted edges, a gift from a special friend. Mr. and Mrs. Snowman, made from birdhouse gourds, were at the head of the table. The hostess served hot fudge brownie pudding with vanilla ice cream. Candy and nuts were passed, and popcorn balls with snowman heads were the favor for each member.
The meeting was called to order by President Barb Simon. The Collect was read in unison minutes from the last meeting were read and approved, and the treasurer’s report was given. Roll call revealed one member absent. Carol white has requested she put on honorary status.
Discussion was held regarding how much to include in the minutes apart from the business meeting and program. It was decided that special items such as heirlooms, antique china, souvenirs from trips, etc., used by the hostess or in the program should receive special note with details written out for the secretary to include in the minutes.
Entre Nous will celebrate its 100th anniversary on March 21. The membership is asked to bring ideas and brainstorm at the next meeting regarding how the club might want to celebrate. Committee for the celebration is Kay Johnson and Julie Bobzien. The scrapbook of past activities was water-damaged in the flood. Barb Simon will check with long-time members, and Bobzien and Nancy Miller-Gilbert will review past records for historical information to see what can be salvaged.
The program, given by Welbon, was a book review of Sandra Dallas’ “Prayers for Sale.” Dallas began her writing career as a report for Business Week magazine. All of her novels relate themes of loyalty, friendship and human dignity. She moved to Breckenridge, Colo., in 1963, but now lives in Denver.
The setting for “Prayers for Sale” is Middle Swan, the present city of Breckenridge. The is a story of an unlikely relationship between Hennie, an 86-year-old woman who has spent 70 years at the gold mines and Nit, a 17-year-old bride and newcomer to the mining fields.
As the two women begin this unusual friendship in 1936, Hennie reveals this is the last year she will be living on the mountain because of the hard winters and her age. She will be leaving Middle Swan to live with her adopted daughter in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Hennie was orphaned and cheated out of her inheritance as a young girl of 14. She married her beloved Billy and had a daughter Sarah. They lived on Billy’s parents’ farm and looked forward to many happy years there. Because he was a farmer and a father, he was not expected to join the Army, but was forced to join the Confederate Army against his will, and was killed in battle.
Abram, a local bully, terrorized Hennie and inadvertently caused her baby’s death. Alone without her husband and baby, she needed a new life, which came with a letter from a former school friend.
The newly-wed friend invited her to Colorado. Hennie joined a wagon train to Colorado and along the way found an abandoned baby girl. Hennie married again and she and her new husband raised this baby.
Hennie’s life unfolds as she tells stories to Nit while they enjoy each other’s company quilting, berry picking and helping other poor families at the coal mine.
A few surprises and coincidences are contained in this novel about hardscrabble lives forgiveness and redemption.
The next meeting will be on Feb. 7 at Nicky’s.