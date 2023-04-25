Numerous Dakota State University men produced personal best times in the South Dakota Challenge at Vermillion on Monday.
Conner Tordsen won the hammer throw for the third consecutive meet with a toss off 99 feet, 8 inches, which also met the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark. Jacob Joachim was fourth with 169 feet, 9 inches.
Tordsen was the top NAIA discus thrower with the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying toss of 168 feet, 7 inches to place second. Joachim added a mark of 141 feet, 7 inches.
Treshawn Roberts was second in the javelin throw with a mark of 158 feet, 5 inches for the Trojans.
In the long jump, Ben Hoverson was second with a leap of 20 feet, 11.75 inches. Nathan Ingalls was third with a leap of 19 feet, 9.5 inches. He was also fourth in the triple jump with 40 feet, 11.75 inches.
Seven Trojan runners hit personal record times in the 1500-meter run, paced by Curtis Johnson in third place in 4:01.63. Evan Slominski was sixth in 4:04.30.
Blake Schmiedt recorded a time of 4:17.91, Dalton 4:20.22, Yohannes Kassa 4:22.22, Ian Beyer 4:25.50, Reese Henrie 4:36.73 and Lucas Harr 4:36.73.
Isaac Jaacks hit a personal record of 56.83 seconds to finish third in the 400-meter hurdles for DSU. Obang Ojulu was eighth in 58.58 seconds and Bryant Paulsen 10th in 1:04.16.
Treshawn Roberts led the Trojans with a fourth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.20 seconds. Jaacks was eighth in 15.88 seconds. Caleb Roberts has a personal record of 17.04 seconds and Caden Gortmaker finished with a time of 19.24 seconds.
Trey Reindl led DSU with a time of 50.40 seconds to place fourth in the 400-meter dash. Riley Greenhoff was seventh in 51.93 seconds, Joseph Larson eighth in 53.10 seconds, Tobias Zephier ninth in 53.88 seconds, and Gortmaker had a personal best time of 56.09 seconds.
Joshua Krull posted a season-best time of 1:59.27 to place fourth in the 800-meter run. Daniel Green was sixth in 2:01.28, Steven Gregg seventh in 2:01.62 and Dylan Hilger 10th in 2:03.43.
Colter Elkin was fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:49.74.
Michael Foster placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.21 seconds. Emmanuel Drain was 11th in 11.90 seconds and Chase Marshall 23th in 12.03 seconds.
Larson was 12th in 23.46 seconds in the 200-meter dash. C. Roberts hit a personal record time of 23.92 seconds, followed by Marshall in 25.10 seconds and Paulsen in 25.52 seconds.
Tyler Kennedy was seventh in the 5000-meter run in 15:47 seconds. Taylor Myers recorded a time of 16:00.16, followed by Martin Bailey in 16:08.90.
Foster, T. Roberts, Reindl and Greenhoff placed second in the 4x100-meter relay in 42.15 seconds.