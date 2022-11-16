CE VB

COLMAN-EGAN's Ava Mousel sets the ball during a home volleyball match. Mousel is one of four seniors on the Colman-Egan roster. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks will be playing in their third straight Class B State Volleyball Tournament, which starts on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Last season, the Hawks reached the Class B state championship match, where they lost to Warner in straight sets.