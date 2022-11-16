The Colman-Egan Hawks will be playing in their third straight Class B State Volleyball Tournament, which starts on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Last season, the Hawks reached the Class B state championship match, where they lost to Warner in straight sets.
Now, the Hawks are back and looking to go on another run to the state championship match. First, they’ll have to take down the Chester Flyers, a team that the Hawks defeated in the first round of the state tournament last year 3-2.
The Flyers enter Thursday night’s matchup against the Hawks on a 14-match winning streak.
“We have to come in and be confident,” Colman-Egan head coach Abigail Dockter said. “They are a big rival for us. Every season we have a rollercoaster. There are times where we look like the best team in the state and other times where we look like the worst team in the state.
“With this group in the playoffs, they fight really hard and compete. Last year’s match went five sets and it was neck and neck,” she said. “This year it’s going to be another battle.”
In order to pull off the upset, the Hawks will continue to lean on their senior leadership. The Hawks have four seniors, Berkley Groos, Kadance Landis, Ava Mousel and Abby Rhode, who will be playing in their third straight state tournament.
“They’ve been a part of this program since I took over when they were in seventh grade,” Dockter said. “They’ve been through it all. They want it more than anyone. Once you make the trip to the state tournament once, you want to keep going back.
“They worked really hard and have great attitudes. They really care about this team winning. They hold their teammates accountable and help motivate them,” she said. “They are great communicators and leaders on the court. They are veteran players that are used to playing in big games.”
The Hawks enter the state tournament on a four-match winning streak and own an overall record of 23-9. Dockter credits the team’s improved passing and defense for their strong finish to the regular season.
“We really started to move the ball around the net and started to utilize all three hitters that are up there,” Dockter said. “We started covering the floor a lot better. We are very athletic and quick girls, but we’re just not as quick on the volleyball court. We’ve really improved on that, and that’s helped us.”
On any given night, the Hawks could have a different leader in kills. That balanced attack is the team’s strength, and it will take all six hitters to help the Hawks get back to the state championship match.
“We have quite a few girls and don’t have to rely on just one person to get things done, like we did last year,” Dockter said. “We had Mackenzie Hemmer and Hailey Larson last season, and we relied on those two a lot. We really move it around this year.
“We don’t have just one threat that we look to. We have six girls up there that can put it down. That’s really our strength. On top of that, the girls get along really well. The team chemistry and the skill level across the board is a great strength.”
The Hawks vs. Flyers match is set to start on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.