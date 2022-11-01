Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/31/22 01:33 CFS22-07068 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS LENOLA HTS WENTWORTH
10/31/22 05:50 CFS22-07069 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/31/22 05:54 CFS22-07070 911 Hang Up Duplicate/Test CFS NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/31/22 07:49 CFS22-07071 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/31/22 08:14 CFS22-07072 Complaint Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/31/22 09:30 CFS22-07073 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
10/31/22 10:43 CFS22-07074 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
10/31/22 10:48 CFS22-07076 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO
10/31/22 11:35 CFS22-07077 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/31/22 12:54 CFS22-07078 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/31/22 13:23 CFS22-07079 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
10/31/22 13:27 CFS22-07080 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone CHRISTIANSEN LN WENTWORTH
10/31/22 14:07 CFS22-07081 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
10/31/22 14:30 CFS22-07082 Victim Notification Information/Administrative MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON
10/31/22 14:50 CFS22-07083 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/31/22 15:41 CFS22-07084 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/31/22 15:53 CFS22-07085 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
10/31/22 16:01 CFS22-07086 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/31/22 17:27 CFS22-07087 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD PAWN SHOP AND MADISON
10/31/22 18:30 CFS22-07088 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 453RD AVE RAMONA
10/31/22 19:03 CFS22-07089 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/31/22 19:14 CFS22-07090 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 465TH AVE VOLGA
10/31/22 19:26 CFS22-07091 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/31/22 20:19 CFS22-07092 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/31/22 20:43 CFS22-07093 Theft Report Taken MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
10/31/22 23:40 CFS22-07094 Citizen Assist MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
10/31/22 23:52 CFS22-07095 Complaint NW 7TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 27
