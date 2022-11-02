On Tuesday at 6:52 a.m., Lake County 911 received a call for a vehicle that had rolled at the intersection of 452nd Ave. and 235th B Street.
According to the report, the vehicle was still running with gas leaking from it. The Madison Fire Department was paged to the scene. During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was traveling east on 235th B Street and lost control, going into the east ditch. The vehicle appeared to be traveling too fast to navigate the corner, the report indicated.
The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. About four hours later, contact was made with the driver, Brett Michael Olinger, 40, of Madison. Olinger was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee too fast to make the corner, but stated he was going 40 mph.
Olinger was able to get out of the vehicle but failed to report the crash. He was issued a citation for careless driving and failure to report accident to law enforcement.
The vehicle is listed as a total loss and was towed away from the scene. Olinger did receive some minor injuries from the crash but refused medical treatment.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Lake County 911 received a call for a vehicle that had rolled on 453rd Ave. between Ramona and Madison. The location wasn’t exact until deputies arrived, 228th Street and 453rd Ave.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a 16-year-old juvenile was traveling west on 228th Street too fast to navigate the corner with the intersection and rolled into the west ditch.
The ambulance was called to the scene, but the driver refused medical transport. He was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix which was towed from the scene and determined to be a total loss.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with the crash by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Madison Ambulance.