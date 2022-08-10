Purchase Access

The 25th anniversary of Oldham Potato Days kicks off on Friday. The community festivities are slated to last until Sunday.

The weekend begins with the annual Bean Bag Tournament on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Registration for the tournament is $20 per team, and the deadline is midnight Thursday. Call John at 605-291-2524 or the Oldham Saloon to register.