The 25th anniversary of Oldham Potato Days kicks off on Friday. The community festivities are slated to last until Sunday.
The weekend begins with the annual Bean Bag Tournament on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Registration for the tournament is $20 per team, and the deadline is midnight Thursday. Call John at 605-291-2524 or the Oldham Saloon to register.
Capping off the night is a karaoke party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Oldham Saloon.
Saturday is set to be the busiest of the three days and ends with a welcome newcomer to the Potato Days’ lineup: a variety show. The showcase is built for locals to highlight their talents in singing, dancing and even magic tricks.
The variety show will also be used to announce the winners of the Decorated Potato and Potato Dessert contests with entries to be delivered to the stage by 4 p.m.
Prizes are given out for the prettiest, most humorous and most unique potato creations. To register for the show, call Brandon at 651-214-1344 by Thursday at midnight.
Other weekend events include:
— The Oldham Saloon opens at 11 a.m. daily.
— A vendor show with over 30 vendors and a food truck will be in City Park from 12-4 p.m.
— The museum is open from 1-4 p.m.
— The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. by the elevator, and the parade marshal will hand out a prize for best entry after the event.
— After-parade activities include a coloring contest, potato dig and more for the kids. A mashed potato eating contest be held at 3 p.m. with separate divisions for kids and adults.
— Bingo takes place in City Park at 4 p.m.
— A community supper begins at 5:30 p.m.
— Potato Days ends Sunday with a special church service held in City Park.
— A $25 prize will go to the one who finds a hidden Silver Potato, with clues being given throughout the event.