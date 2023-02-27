Property Tax Increase Graph.jpg

THIS CHART provides examples of possible property tax increases and how they could affect landowners. The Lake County Commission was informed about these options at its Feb. 21 meeting, but it has not taken any action. The above numbers do not represent actual tax increases; rather, they are examples of how certain types of tax increases could affect property owners and how much money would be raised for county services.

 Daily Leader chart by Wren Murphy

With rising costs caused by inflation and supply chain issues, the county might struggle to maintain its current services, according to Lake County Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.

Gust gave a presentation on ways for the county to increase its revenue and make up for these increased costs at a Feb. 21 commission meeting. While the county has not taken action on these options yet, the commission will discuss the issue at future meetings and possibly hold a special meeting to decide on which route to take, if any.