THIS CHART provides examples of possible property tax increases and how they could affect landowners. The Lake County Commission was informed about these options at its Feb. 21 meeting, but it has not taken any action. The above numbers do not represent actual tax increases; rather, they are examples of how certain types of tax increases could affect property owners and how much money would be raised for county services.
With rising costs caused by inflation and supply chain issues, the county might struggle to maintain its current services, according to Lake County Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
Gust gave a presentation on ways for the county to increase its revenue and make up for these increased costs at a Feb. 21 commission meeting. While the county has not taken action on these options yet, the commission will discuss the issue at future meetings and possibly hold a special meeting to decide on which route to take, if any.
The current costs “far exceed” the revenue the county is generating through property taxes, Gust said. For the past six years, not even half of the budget has been funded by property taxes.
“You’re getting very close to a position where you have to do less,” Gust said. “We’re not the only county in this situation.”
The Lake County Commission tried to raise revenues through a road and bridge levy of $0.90 per $1,000 of taxable property value in 2017. It was referred to a popular vote and was defeated 1,465-310.
“At that time, we were looking to use that tax levy to increase our level of public service, to do more,” Gust wrote in her presentation. “At this time, we are looking to generate additional revenue to maintain our current level of public service.”
Currently, the county is limited to $12 per $1,000 of a property’s taxable value under state law. Right now, the county’s tax levy is at $2.475 per $1,000, which nets the county about $4.7 million, Gust said. The current value of all property within the county is about $1.9 billion, and the county can ask for a maximum of $22.8 million. But, it can’t ask for an increase of more than 3% from the $2.475 amount this year.
Gust laid out three options for the county to increase its revenue moving forward.
The first is an opt-out. Typically, counties can only increase property taxes by the Consumer Price Index percentage, which caps out at 3%. Most years, the CPI percentage is lower than 3%, but inflation and rising costs brought it to its maximum amount. An opt-out is when a taxing entity needs more money from property taxes and it “opts out” of the tax increase limitation.
Money raised via opt-out can be used for all public services.
The Lake County Commission would vote to ask for an additional amount, for example $1.5 million, and an additional levy would be applied to assure the county receives the additional funds. To receive an additional $1.5 million, the tax levy would increase by $0.79 per $1,000 of taxable value.
An opt-out must pass the commission with a two-thirds majority. But, the commission can refer the opt-out to a general vote, and a petition by county voters can bring it to a public vote, as well.
Another option the commission can consider is a road and bridge tax levy. Funds raised by this method can only be used to maintain, repair and construct roads and bridges. All property in the county must pay the levy, but 25% of revenue generated within a city will go back to that city for its own road and bridge fund.
The levy cannot exceed $0.90 per $1,000 of value if the total property value of the county is between $1 billion and $2 billion. If it exceeds $2 billion, the levy can be a maximum of $0.60 per $1,000.
Lake County currently hovers around the $1.9 billion mark, Gust said, and it will likely exceed $2 billion within the next five years. This means the county should stay below $0.60 per $1,000 unless the county is prepared for a budget cut once the property value reaches $2 billion, Gust said.
A road and bridge tax levy can be passed with a two-thirds majority by the commission or be brought to a general vote through a petition by county voters.
Once passed, the county can continue the levy each year without any further action, or they can set a specific time range.
The final option is a levy for snow removal and special emergency reserve fund. It can be for up to $1.20 per $1,000 of taxable value and, at its maximum, it would generate about $2,280,000 to use on snow removal, certain types of road and bridge repair and measures to face certain emergencies.
Although this option allows the county to raise more money than a road and bridge tax levy, the money can only be used in limited situations, making it less flexible.
The Lake County Commission has not set a date to next discuss possible tax increases, but its next meeting is March 7 at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room in the Lake County Courthouse.