Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/28/22 00:03 CFS22-07662 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON11/28/22 00:10 CFS22-07663 Mental Referred to Partner Agency LCSO 4th St CHESTER11/28/22 01:18 CFS22-07664 Suspicious Activity Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 464TH AVE WENTWORTH11/28/22 01:30 CFS22-07665 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH11/28/22 09:28 CFS22-07666 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON11/28/22 09:54 CFS22-07667 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON11/28/22 11:01 CFS22-07668 Theft Information/Administrative MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON11/28/22 15:20 CFS22-07669 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/28/22 16:14 CFS22-07670 Alarm Fire Information/Administrative SCHOOL STRATTON DR WENTWORTH11/28/22 17:34 CFS22-07671 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 238TH ST MADISON11/28/22 18:09 CFS22-07672 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 226TH ST RAMONA11/28/22 18:56 CFS22-07673 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON11/28/22 20:28 CFS22-07674 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON11/28/22 21:21 CFS22-07675 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.008507, -97.0983011/28/22 23:51 CFS22-07676 Traffic Stop MPD MADISONTotal Records: 15