A glittering colored-egg tree, rabbits of all shapes and sizes (some dressed in Easter finery) and colored eggs greeted 10 members of the Entre Nous Study Club when they met at Nicky’s on April 3.
Barb Egeberg, hostess, provided her guests a choice of lemon meringue or sour cream raisin pie, served with nuts and mints.
The meeting was called to order by President Barb Simon, and the Collect was read in unison. Roll call was taken and the minutes were read by Secretary Julie Bobzien.
The minutes were corrected to read, “the local Entre Nous Study Club celebrated its 101st birthday when members met at Nicky’s on March 20.”
It was suggested by Alice Poppen that attendance at the movie “A Man Called Otto” by Bobzien, Egeberg, Lois McGillivary, Simon and Joyce Welbon be mentioned as a club activity in the secretary’s report for January. The movie was based on the book “A Man Called Ove,” a selection reviewed at one of the past meetings.
Nancy Gilbert gave the treasurer’s report while McGillivary referenced the next year’s hostess and program assignments. Discussion followed regarding financial coverage of activities, parties, etc.
A motion was made and seconded to amend “Article VII of the constitution to read, “The annual dues for the members of the Entre Nous Study Club shall be $10 paid in October of each year.”
In keeping with Article I of the bylaws, the above-mentioned motion will be voted on at the next meeting.
Book selections for summer reading and new-member suggestions were briefly discussed. The meeting was adjourned.
Egeberg presented a review of the fiction-based-on-fact book, “The Kind Whisper,” written by Alan Maas, a Madison native.
Three brothers from Germany, Ezra, George and Charles King, left Saxony and traveled on a clipper ship to Baltimore in search of a better life.
While Ezra and George met up with an expedition of miners and trappers in Chicago, Charles, a lawyer, decided to stay in Pennsylvania employed by a wealthy landowner. The men were on their way to Whisper Gulch, but George, an accountant, stayed back to work for Fort Snelling and the American Fur Company.
Ezra and the group found gold in the gulch, but while they were preparing to leave, they were attacked by Sioux Indians. The group separated and agreed to meet at the top of a specified hill. When other members of the group didn’t meet Ezra as planned, he carved a message in a piece of wet sandstone, now known as the Thoen stone.
Eli, the fictional youngest son, joined the Army at age 17, and it was there he met General George Armstrong Custer. As a member of the expedition, he visited many interesting places named by Custer — Harney Peak, Gran’s Peak, Custer Canyon and Godfrey’s Peak, to name a few.
(Maas included many photos of these areas in his book, including a drawing of General Custer by his 12-year-old niece, Breana Bruns.)
Eli traveled extensively through the Black Hills with a number of expeditions and met individuals we read about in American History class: Calamity Jane, General Custer and Wild Bill Hickock.
Eli eventually settled down in the area and married his nurse, met when she cared for him during a bout with smallpox.
Traveling to Spearfish one day to pick up supplies, Eli noticed a large piece of sandstone in a storefront on prominent display. At the base of the stone, Eli recognized Ezra’s name, inscribed so long before.
The author has intentionally left readers “hanging” in an effort to spark interest in this area that has played a large part in America’s history.
Carrot-shaped favors filled with cheeseballs were given to each guest as they departed.