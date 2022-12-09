Specialist Zac Anderson

SPECIALIST ZAC ANDERSON posed with his Army Engineer Association Super Sapper Award as well as his Soldier of the Year Award after receiving them at the 35th annual Dining-Out from the 211th Engineer Company in Madison. The event took place last Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

 Submitted photo by Michael Black

The holidays are built to bring people together. Whether it’s a family dinner or community gathering, they offer a chance to recognize and appreciate what’s most important.

For these reasons, it makes sense why the South Dakota National Guard’s 211th Engineer Company chooses to host their annual Dining-Out event in December.