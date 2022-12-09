SPECIALIST ZAC ANDERSON posed with his Army Engineer Association Super Sapper Award as well as his Soldier of the Year Award after receiving them at the 35th annual Dining-Out from the 211th Engineer Company in Madison. The event took place last Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
The holidays are built to bring people together. Whether it’s a family dinner or community gathering, they offer a chance to recognize and appreciate what’s most important.
For these reasons, it makes sense why the South Dakota National Guard’s 211th Engineer Company chooses to host their annual Dining-Out event in December.
“It’s really a great way to bring our troops and our families together,” Sergeant First Class (SFC) Chance Ragsdale said. Ragsdale understands that holidays can often be difficult for members of the military, especially those who are actively deployed.
In honor of this sacrifice, the Company celebrated their 35th Dining-Out with a special emphasis on family and loved ones. Troops were encouraged to invite not only their spouses or significant others, but their parents as well.
“We try to make it a family atmosphere,” Ragsdale added. “We spend time together as a family to get to know our troops better as well as their family members.”
The Dining-Out took place Saturday evening at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Along with food and family, it featured a guest-speaker in Sioux Falls Police Chief Jonathan Thum as well as an awards presentation.
Thum was appointed Chief in July of last year and has been a devoted department member since 2005. During his time there, he has served as a field and department training officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and SWAT commander. With some members of the company also being Sioux Falls policemen, his presence held a certain significance.
Ragsdale performed both invocation and benediction for the ceremony and is in his third year as the Company’s Readiness NCO (non-commissioned officer). He was born and raised in Madison, and with 22 years in the Company, he knows first-hand the importance of the Dining-Out.
“It’s something I did as a young soldier growing up in this unit,” Ragsdale said on obtaining his new role. “I always knew that when I got here, I wanted to make sure we carried this on. It’s a great way to recognize our hardworking troops for their accomplishments.”
In total, 110 soldiers and around 75 family members attended the Dining-Out. The night’s awards presentation contained 73 awards, including timed awards for years of service, Federal Army achievements and accommodations as well as soldier and NCO of the year.
These awards are designed to celebrate soldiers who exhibit initiative, leadership and exceptional service throughout the call of duty. “We try to recognize them because they’re going above and beyond their role and what’s required of them. Those soldiers stand out,” Ragsdale noted.
An example of those who accomplished this feat is Specialist Zac Anderson. Anderson received a five-year service award, the Texas Adjutant General’s Individual Award, the Army Engineer Association Super Sapper Award as well as the 211th’ Soldier of the Year Award.
For that final achievement, Anderson was given a chance to participate in a three-day competition against the best their unit had to offer this November. The competition contains a variety of soldiering tasks and a written test.
The four best soldiers and NCOs from each company are nominated, with Anderson finishing as the first runner-up. Staff Sergeant David Buller was selected as NCO of the year but was unable to attend the competition due to injury.
In its entirety, Ragsdale commented that the Dining-Out was an immense success for bringing people together and recognizing the outstanding soldiers of the National Guard. Once the event wrapped up, members took time for extra fellowship at Cherry Lanes Bowling Alley.
Along with each member of the 211th Engineer Company, Ragsdale wanted to offer special thanks to Bryn Hart of the Dakota Prairie Playhouse, Gayle Cole of Sodexo, Mitch Schneider of Cherry Lanes, Mike Black for pictures, as well as Wings of Valor. Additional gratitude goes to Chief Jonathan Thum, Power Promotions of Madison for the creation of awards, Ronald Westby of VFW Post 2638 as well as their Family Readiness Coordinator Allyson Johnson.