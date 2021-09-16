Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will be recognized on Tuesday morning at a regular meeting of the Lake County Commission. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Keefer will be recognized because he has completed not only his certified emergency manager basic course but also his certified emergency manager advanced certification.
In addition to routine business, the commission will also acknowledge written notice of a raffle for the Veterans Honor Park and one conducted by the Chester FFA.
A public hearing will be held at 9:10 a.m. on two temporary special on-sale licenses from Cam Shafer of Sporty’s Bar and Grill. At 9:20 a.m., the commission will adopt the Lake County budget for fiscal year 2022 and pass a resolution indicating the tax levies.
April Denholm, 911 director, will speak with commissioners about PSAP (public safety answering point) project grant funding.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask commissioners to approve an occupancy for underground construction on county road right-of-way and an agreement with the state Department of Transportations for a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) for preliminary engineering for the project approved.
Seven plats will be approved at 10 a.m., before the commission goes into executive session to discuss a personnel issue.