The general theme of this column over the past couple of weeks has been ensuring the youthful future of Prairie Village by engaging the young generations directly as well as through the channel of our educators. Another method to ensure continued freshness and revitalization is via non-human components: trees.

Our property is home to roughly 1,000 trees, give or take a couple dozen. This number is from an actual count I did a few years ago when we were first introduced to concerns regarding the Emerald Ash Borer. It was important to estimate our risk for this species relative to the entire population on our grounds.