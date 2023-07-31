The general theme of this column over the past couple of weeks has been ensuring the youthful future of Prairie Village by engaging the young generations directly as well as through the channel of our educators. Another method to ensure continued freshness and revitalization is via non-human components: trees.
Our property is home to roughly 1,000 trees, give or take a couple dozen. This number is from an actual count I did a few years ago when we were first introduced to concerns regarding the Emerald Ash Borer. It was important to estimate our risk for this species relative to the entire population on our grounds.
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive pest that has worked its way westward across the country, first discovered within our own state’s borders just a few years ago. The forestry division of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources provides guidance critical to future tree health, and we follow it closely.
Besides maintaining a policy forbidding firewood from out of state and from within the current quarantine counties here in South Dakota, it is also recommended to begin replacing some ash trees, especially those that are already in poor health and not likely to survive. We actively abide both lines of advice. Replacing dead or unhealthy trees, even aside from the pursuits of a harmful bug, is simply a good idea.
Many of our earliest supporters who helped grow the village into its current form took the initiative to plant trees in a very deliberate manner, and we reap the benefits of their foresight every day.
Imagine how campers in our tree-heavy areas would feel about their camping adventures if all the trees were absent. Visitors touring our historic buildings would discover a landscape perhaps more accurate to early South Dakota if we had few trees, but the lack of element protection would surely render the experience quite raw many days of our season, perhaps not worth it.
The best thing we can do for the sake of weather protection, visual aesthetics and general conservation is to keep planting trees, especially to counter losses. To that end, we have purchased trees through the local Conservation District during the past two summers and planted them in key areas across the village.
Yes, spring may be a preferable time to plant, but our local conservation folks offer them at an incredibly low cost for a few days each summer. The bargain is such a great deal, we’d be ignorant to pass it up. So, we picked up some spruce trees and started digging.
Both Black Hills and Norway Spruce are well suited for us, especially in a few of the areas we filled in with them. No doubt planting a variety of species will be prudent in the coming years, but these particular stalwarts will provide just what we need in certain positions for at least the coming decades.
Just like seeking youth and discovering new ways to entice them and their interests, planting trees keeps us young and vital. Both are key to our long-term presence, albeit in somewhat different ways. We really can’t do without either one.
National Arbor Day is typically celebrated in the U.S. on the last Friday of April. During the last couple of summers here at the village, we simply needed to observe it in early July.