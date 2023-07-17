This whole aging thing has its drawbacks. Sometimes I’m amazed at how doing a particular task today – something I also did 30 years ago — doesn’t feel physically now like it did back then. I know I’m 30 years older, but it’s easy to believe that shouldn’t make such a difference.

One way or another, it does, and we’re obviously limited in what we can do about it. A healthy lifestyle can literally impact the process, but our years are going to continue to roll by at the same pace. However, we hold a certain command over the influence of this process on things going on around us.