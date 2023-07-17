This whole aging thing has its drawbacks. Sometimes I’m amazed at how doing a particular task today – something I also did 30 years ago — doesn’t feel physically now like it did back then. I know I’m 30 years older, but it’s easy to believe that shouldn’t make such a difference.
One way or another, it does, and we’re obviously limited in what we can do about it. A healthy lifestyle can literally impact the process, but our years are going to continue to roll by at the same pace. However, we hold a certain command over the influence of this process on things going on around us.
My point: What does one do when an unusually large percentage of supporters of a given institution are aging, and that shift creates concern for future repercussions? Prairie Village may be a poster child for this concept.
Back in 1966, the year of our founding, people flocked to this new, re-created prairie town, craving the then-uncommon throwback adventures it offered. We still welcome many guests who desire a dose of history, but retro experiences are a dime a dozen today, especially when you are up against virtual options available without leaving one’s house.
Our Steam Threshing Jamboree, which turns 60 this year, is the very reason for the founding of the village as we know it. Such masses of people descended on the first pre-village shows north of Madison that it became clear a permanent home for this explosive event was in order. Good for us they saw things that way.
Today, our Jamboree is holding its own, but expanding its attendance in the immediate years is an unwieldy task.
No matter how you dice it, our biggest supporters who boast the greatest longevity regarding Jamboree involvement are simply, well…getting older.
Despite our human inability to slow down our birthday progression, we can jump on board seeking new ways to foster the interests and involvement of younger people who, as they say, hold our future in their hands. It’s true. They do. We need to harness those forces and adjust our approach, so that tomorrow’s ends match today’s means.
We already do this through a diversified approach to events, rostering a season schedule that offers far more than our biggest and most important show of the year. Yes, our Jamboree is here to stay, but perhaps we can rethink certain elements of its makeup. Within our other season events, it’s critical we don’t get bogged down assuming the things we’re providing will always fill the bill.
Maybe an event or two should be revamped, rethought or combined to create a true festival feel which young families would dare not miss, rather than just slogging forward assuming the turnstiles will keep spinning. Looking outside the box for what might bring the coming adults-to-be through our gates is a pragmatic necessity, and our future calls for such resourcefulness and the open mind it requires.
Moreover, it is key to nurture what is already knocking at our door. This past week we hosted the LDS Stake Young Women’s Camp for our fourth time, providing a group of around 110 young ladies and their 20-30 leaders a home for their important outing. The young men’s group has followed suit in recent years, and both appear poised to return.
I’ve spoken of this group’s kind nature in previous columns, and I can only say this year’s attendees easily upheld their already self-imposed high bar. If we were to seek out a large group of youth who are thoughtful, self-giving and respectful of our property, this is it.
Some may find it shocking that five days of such a camp could be a pleasure for the hosting entity, but this group makes it their business to be exactly that to us. Why wouldn’t we want to provide a safe and enjoyable venue for such promising youth, while hopefully planting the seeds of Prairie Village in their hearts?
The overall point is, we will continue to see real ramifications from the advancing age of some of our lifelong supporters, but we must embrace the shift rather than pretending it won’t matter. It already matters. It is up to us to examine what is best today, and whether that will be best only a few years from now.
From there we need to be willing to accept some changes, forge new compromises and plan for future years out of the possibilities of creative ingenuity. Youthful ingenuity.