The Madison Bulldogs sent three wrestlers to the Class A State Wrestling Meet in Rapid City this past weekend, while the Howard Tigers sent four grapplers to the Class B State Wrestling Meet.
MADISON
The Madison Bulldogs sent three wrestlers to the Class A State Wrestling Meet in Rapid City this past weekend, while the Howard Tigers sent four grapplers to the Class B State Wrestling Meet.
MADISON
Caleb Hodges placed third in the 132-pound division. Hodges won his first match by pinfall and lost his second match by decision (7-4). Hodges won his third match by major decision (9-1). Hodges then defeated Joe Juenger of Rapid City Stevens by pinfall. Hodges reached the third-place match with a win by decision (4-1). In the third-place match, Hodges defeated Sisseton’s Holden Hawkins by decision (3-2).
Wyatt Pickard went 0-2 in the 106-pound division. Pickard lost his first match by pinfall to Brandon Valley’s Brendon Oehme. Pickard lost his second match by decision (7-3) to Lennox’s Grant Larson.
In the 120-pound division, Carson Wolf went 1-2. Wolf lost his first match of the tournament by decision (11-6). Wolf won his second match by pinfall. Wolf lost his final match by decision (7-5).
HOWARD
Griffin Clubb placed fourthl in the 220-pound division for the Tigers. Clubb won his first match by pinfall against Redfield’s Chase McGillivary. Clubb lost his next match to Parker’s Levi Wieman by pinfall. Clubb won his next two matches by pinfall. Clubb reached the third-place match with a decision victory (6-1). In the third-place match, Clubb lost to Wieman by pinfall.
Connor Giedd placed fifth in the 120-pound division. The Howard grappler opened the tournament with a technical fall victory (16-0). Giedd then defeated Sioux Valley’s Tate Steffensen by pinfall. Giedd lost his next two matches by decision. Giedd was going to wrestle in the fifth-place match suffered an injury, giving Giedd the fifth-place medal.
Tate Miller placed seventh in the 132-pound division for the Tigers. Miller won his first match by decision (4-0). In his second matchup, Miller lost by major decision (9-1). Miller won his next match by major decision and lost his fourth matchup of the tournament by decision. In the seventh-place match, Miller defeated Custer’s Riley Scott by decision (6-1).
Howard’s Calvin Halverson went 1-2 in the 170-pound division. Halverson lost his first match by pinfall against Custer’s Parker Noem. Howard won his second match by decision (2-1) before losing his last match by decision (5-1).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.