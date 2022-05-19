The Nunda American Legion Auxiliary met at the Nunda Fire Hall on May 10 at 6 p.m. to work on rejuvenating poppy wreaths used at three cemeteries on Memorial Day.
Once completed, Vice President Ann Smith called the meeting to order in due form. Chaplain Dona Hansen led in prayer; members recited the Flag Salute and the Preamble.
Members discussed the Memorial Day potluck luncheon that will be held on May 30 at Grace Lutheran Church. The lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. following Memorial Day ceremonies at Prairie Queen Cemetery, Lake Madison Cemetery and Lake Park Cemetery.
The auxiliary will purchase paper products and juice. Possible changes to the day’s activities due to storm damage at Prairie Queen Cemetery will be posted in the Madison Daily Leader.
The Nunda Auxiliary is hoping to expand its membership. Anyone is interested in joining the group should contact a current member for details.
The auxiliary will submit a contribution to state headquarters for the poppies used in renovating the poppy wreaths. Auxiliary members discussed donating to the Lake County Veterans Honor Park and will make a decision at the June meeting. Members will also elect officers for next year.
A photo of the Rutland School poppy poster winners was taken and will be submitted for publication in the Madison Daily Leader and the Legionette.
To close the meeting, Dona Hansen, chaplain, read the prayer for peace. Ann Smith served lunch.
DaNeil Olson will host the next meeting held at the Fire Hall on June 14 at 7 p.m.