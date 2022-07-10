Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/09/22 02:15 CFS22-04231 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

07/09/22 02:16 CFS22-04232 Disorderly Unable to Locate MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

07/09/22 02:20 CFS22-04244 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

07/09/22 02:21 CFS22-04233 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone E CENTER ST MADISON

07/09/22 02:56 CFS22-04234 Mental Arrest MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

07/09/22 06:53 CFS22-04235 Theft Arrest MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

07/09/22 12:24 CFS22-04236 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

07/09/22 12:38 CFS22-04237 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

07/09/22 13:35 CFS22-04238 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.012786, -97.12851

07/09/22 13:54 CFS22-04239 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 238TH ST WENTWORTH

07/09/22 14:39 CFS22-04240 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/09/22 15:46 CFS22-04241 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy 43.941396, -96.98412

07/09/22 16:40 CFS22-04242 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

07/09/22 17:21 CFS22-04243 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 3RD ST MADISON

07/09/22 19:04 CFS22-04246 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

07/09/22 19:20 CFS22-04247 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 460TH AVE MADISON

07/09/22 19:26 CFS22-04248 911 Open Line Unable to Locate S UNION AVE MADISON

07/09/22 19:31 CFS22-04249 Suspicious Activity Information/Administrative N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

07/09/22 19:47 CFS22-04250 Animal Lost Information/Administrative 455TH AVE MADISON

07/09/22 21:58 CFS22-04251 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34 MADISON

07/09/22 23:08 CFS22-04252 Animal Other Information/Administrative SW 1ST ST MADISON

07/09/22 23:21 CFS22-04253 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

07/09/22 23:31 CFS22-04254 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/09/22 23:49 CFS22-04255 Medical Fall EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON

Total Records: 24