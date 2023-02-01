MHS play

HANNAH MEYER (left) and Eli Oaks, who play the queen and king in Madison High School's rendition of "Little Daylight," lament the suffering of their daughter Princess Daylight, played by Ellie Studer. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Excitement is racing in the Madison High School Theater Department as the group prepares for the upcoming performance at O’Gorman High School for the State 3A one-act competition.

Last Wednesday, Madison and Dell Rapids were selected to attend the competition following their regional showcases at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse.