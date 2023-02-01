Excitement is racing in the Madison High School Theater Department as the group prepares for the upcoming performance at O’Gorman High School for the State 3A one-act competition.
Last Wednesday, Madison and Dell Rapids were selected to attend the competition following their regional showcases at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Madison’s chosen play is “Little Daylight” by Kevin Stone. The show tells the tale of Princess Daylight as she searches for a way to cure the curse of the evil Swamp Fairy, which denies her to see the sun and causes her health to wax and wane with the moon.
The show is directed by Anne Elisa Brown, who said making it to the state level is an accomplishment that means a lot to the entire cast. She said this is especially true for the show’s 13 seniors as this was their last opportunity to attend the competition.
Brown said that they’re currently hard at work incorporating the judges’ feedback from the regional competition. This included adding extra music and choreography as well as elongating certain scenes to give them more impact.
Brown said it’s a good sign that the judges wanted to see more, though the changes will need to be made with the time limit in mind. Each competing school has 45 minutes to go from empty stage to empty stage.
The cast features 17 students, with 14 serving as tech crew. Assisting Brown is technical director Cassondra Grogan and student directors Olivia Bonner, Savannah Shipley, Autumn Larson and Emma Murray. Wyatt Hopkins is the stage manager, and music is provided by Savanah Shipley, Autumn Larson and Emmerson Lindley.
Following their regional performance, nine students earned outstanding performance awards: Calvin Martin, Ellie Studer, Emmett Brown, Addy Meyer, Georgianna Kolbeck, Kamryn Pierce, Savannah Shipley, Autumn Larson and Emerson Lindley.